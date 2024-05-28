Low environmental impact recycled paints arrive in Indonesia

Key news highlights:

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Mowilex Recycled paints from PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) reduce water use, save energy, and cut the carbon footprint of each new 2.5-litre pail of paint by up to 60%. By reusing up to 40% premium Mowilex paint in each container of Mowilex Recycled, the company also decreases potential waste without compromising quality.

Mowilex Recycled paints have a carbon footprint that is reduced by up to 60%, offering premium quality at a substantially lower price than high-grade paints of equal formulation.

To make Mowilex Recycled, the company starts with its own premium out-of-production colours and unused inventory that might be aged, dried or in dented cans. Rather than disposing of those paints, Mowilex evaluates, treats and repurposes them. The out-of-specification inventory gets reprocessed, creating new Mowilex Recycled paints that are manufactured to the same high standards as other Mowilex paint formulas. That means there is no difference in overall quality. The ready-mixed Mowilex Recycled paints have low VOC levels and come in eight popular pastel colours with a luxurious matte finish. The durable interior paints are also formulated for exterior use in areas not exposed to direct sunlight.

Recycling paint lessens environmental impact and benefits communities. It also reduces the need for new raw materials and requires less energy for extraction and manufacturing. For example, by repurposing existing premium products for Mowilex Recycled, the company saves up to 8% clean water, by volume, for each gallon of recycled paint. Research shows that recycling one litre of paint saves an estimated 26 kWh of energy and keeps 14 kg of CO2 out of the air. The overall carbon footprint of Mowilex Recycled is reduced by up to 60% compared to paint products equal in quality and formulation.

By recapturing and reprocessing titanium dioxide and other components from unused paint inventory normally bound for waste disposal, the company minimises the energy-intensive extraction and manufacturing of virgin raw materials. Incorporating treated existing products into Mowilex Recycled also reduces the disposal of unused premium paints.

As Mowilex eliminates potential waste with this material efficiency-focused production approach, the company also supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12. SDG 12 encourages sustainable consumption and production. Its targets include preventing or minimising hazardous waste generation as part of a cleaner, integrated approach to overall production, and reducing or eliminating the transboundary movements of hazardous waste.

"Mowilex Recycled offers an option for customers who prefer high-quality products with a reduced carbon footprint. By extensively treating and reprocessing our premium, out-of-specification inventory, we keep it from being disposed of as waste. Mowilex Recycled meets the same high standards as all new Mowilex paints, and we estimate that each 2.5-litre pail lowers emissions by up to 60% compared to a 2.5-litre pail of new, non-recycled paint," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia. "Mowilex Recycled paints are also very attractively priced, so, customers enjoy great value and premium quality while also lowering their environmental impact."

Mowilex Recycled is available online to retail customers, and to property developers and contractors who contact Mowilex directly.

Mowilex, which became Indonesia's first certified carbon neutral manufacturer in 2019, recently earned its fifth consecutive carbon neutral certification. Learn more about the company's ESG programs and products at Mowilex.com.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's first and only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and ESG initiatives. [email protected]

