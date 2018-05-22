Low Feedstock Costs Boost North American Chemical Processors' Investment Plans, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Oil & Gas producers continue to be vexed by low prices for natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), but chemical processors are welcoming the abundance of low-cost feedstocks for their products. Flat and stable prices for natural gas and NGLs are giving U.S. and Canadian chemical processors a competitive advantage over rivals who use naphtha for their feedstock. At current prices of about $70 per barrel, crude oil is about 24 times the price of natural gas on a BTU-equivalent basis.
