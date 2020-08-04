Low-income natural gas customers to receive $1 million in energy assistance support from Atlanta Gas Light

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a mechanism created by the Georgia Public Service Commission last year, Atlanta Gas Light is allocating $1 million for supplemental low-income energy assistance, which will be distributed to qualifying agencies that support customers who need help paying natural gas bills, repairing or replacing natural gas appliances and weatherizing homes.

"Everyone deserves the comforts of home that natural gas provides, and so during the pandemic Atlanta Gas Light employees have been intensely focused on maintaining quality service for Georgians, from operations to customer service and billing. This additional low-income assistance will help expand the number of families our community partners can support, keeping energy flowing to their homes," said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light. "It will also reduce the impact of customers' natural gas use on their monthly bills - and on the environment - by increasing the efficiency of their appliances. We are proud to expand our existing partnerships with organizations across the state to grow their reach to even more residents."

Atlanta Gas has allocated a majority of the funding to the following agencies for energy assistance:

United Way – Referrals to assistance programs can be found at United Way, which can be reached by dialing 211 from anywhere within the state.

– Referrals to assistance programs can be found at United Way, which can be reached by dialing 211 from anywhere within the state. St. Vincent de Paul Georgia – St. Vincent de Paul Georgia offers several programs to help those facing hardships. For more information, call 770-458-9607 or visit svdpgeorgia.org.

– St. Vincent de Paul Georgia offers several programs to help those facing hardships. For more information, call 770-458-9607 or visit svdpgeorgia.org. H.E.A.T. – H.E.A.T. provides energy assistance as a joint effort between concerned citizens, state and local governments and businesses. To receive help, call 678-406-0212 (option 1) or visit heatga.org/get-help.

– H.E.A.T. provides energy assistance as a joint effort between concerned citizens, state and local governments and businesses. To receive help, call 678-406-0212 (option 1) or visit heatga.org/get-help. Project SHARE of the Salvation Army - SHARE provides emergency bill-payment assistance to individuals and families facing a temporary crisis that threatens their home. For more information about available assistance call 800-257-4273 or visit salvationarmyatlanta.org/project-share.

Atlanta Gas Light owns and operates the infrastructure that delivers natural gas to customers' homes, but customers receive bills from one of 16 retail natural gas marketers selling fuel across the state. While the Georgia Public Service Commission has approved resuming service disconnections for nonpayment, financial assistance and payment programs are available to all customers seeking to maintain service.

Atlanta Gas Light reminds customers to contact their retail natural gas marketer to inquire about financial assistance or payment programs available.

As the public health and economic impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to evolve, Atlanta Gas Light will also continue working with community partners to support Georgians in need. For more information about each of these programs or help managing natural gas costs, please visit atlantagaslight.com/residential/ways-to-save .

About Atlanta Gas Light

Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to more than 1.6 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com and southerncompanygas.com .

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

SOURCE Atlanta Gas Light