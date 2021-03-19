Low-Income Renters Left Out of Pandemic Savings

SEATTLE, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home values continued their march upward in February, matching record monthly growth from months prior, according to Zillow's February Market Report.[i] While home sales and appreciation soared over the course of the pandemic, rent growth slowed, seemingly a boost for rent affordability. However, it was often the more-expensive areas of metros that softened the most, providing little respite for renters in lower-priced areas.

Rents have largely flatlined nationally during the pandemic and fallen significantly in several expensive markets, but the cuts did not reach all renters equally. While dropping rents could have provided relief to lower-income households who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, rent has remained stubbornly high in more-affordable areas, a new Zillow® analysis shows.

"While the pandemic has cut into demand for rental housing, that has only translated into declining rents in expensive markets, and most acutely at the top-end of those markets," said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker. "This past year saw widespread adoption of work-from-home policies, especially for higher-income renters who previously paid top dollar for proximity to their workplace. Demand for these rentals took a hit as many leapt into homeownership, while the flow of new renters entering these sub-markets dried up, at least temporarily."

In the New York metro area, for example, rents in wealthier neighborhoods are down 11.6% year over year, but they're up 1.8% in the least-expensive areas. In Atlanta, like many other more-affordable metros where rent has risen since last February, the increases have been biggest in the least-expensive ZIP codes, putting added financial pressures on vulnerable renters.

Rents across the U.S. are showing real signs of recovery. Typical rents grew substantially on a monthly basis for the second month in a row, posting 0.4% gains after a 0.5% rise in January, lending credence to the idea that rents have bottomed out and are on an upward swing. Still, rents are up just 0.5% year over year, well behind the 3.7% annual pace they were growing in February 2020, illustrating the long road ahead to a full pre-pandemic recovery.

Home values continue record-setting rise

The typical U.S. home value rose 1.1% in February to $272,446, maintaining the lightning-fast speed of month-over-month growth seen in both January and December. This is the fastest monthly appreciation in Zillow records reaching back to 1996, and still above the previous high of 1% set in the summer of 2005.

Annual home value growth across the U.S. jumped from 9.1% in January to 9.9% in February, the highest yearly appreciation since April of 2006 and an increase of $24,473 for the typical U.S. home.

For-sale housing inventory remains lower than a year earlier, as it did throughout 2020 largely due to a fast pace of sales. Inventory fell 8% from January, and is down 30.3% year over year.

"Home price appreciation kept up its breakneck pace in February, as a wave of early-bird shoppers competed furiously over a very limited inventory offering," said Tucker. "Monthly price growth accelerated further in most large metros in February, suggesting that buyers still have a lot of gas in the tank to keep pushing prices higher."

Mortgage rates listed by third-party lenders on Zillow rose from a monthly low of 2.58% on February 10 to 2.98% as the month ended. While the streak of record-low rates may be over, rates remain very low by historical standards -- mortgage rates ended February 2020 at 3.91%. Zillow's real-time mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Group Mortgages site by third-party lenders and reflect recent changes in the market.[ii]

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow Home

Value Index,

Feb. 2021 ZHVI - YoY

Change,

Feb. 2021

(%) ZHVI - YoY

Change,

Feb. 2021

($) Zillow

Observed

Rent Index,

Feb. 2021 ZORI - YoY

Change,

Feb. 2021

(%) ZORI - YoY

Change,

Feb. 2021

($) United States $272,446 9.9% $24,473 $1,708 0.5% $9 New York, NY $520,587 8.3% $40,102 $2,471 -9.4% -$257 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $761,635 9.6% $67,020 $2,472 -0.8% -$20 Chicago, IL $263,185 7.6% $18,544 $1,634 -3.0% -$50 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $278,259 8.9% $22,774 $1,519 2.2% $32 Philadelphia, PA $280,522 11.3% $28,531 $1,583 2.3% $36 Houston, TX $235,792 8.1% $17,684 $1,391 -0.1% -$1 Washington, DC $483,254 9.5% $41,761 $1,979 -3.8% -$79 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $326,457 7.8% $23,738 $1,937 3.4% $63 Atlanta, GA $269,997 10.6% $25,981 $1,615 6.3% $96 Boston, MA $545,895 10.3% $50,802 $2,326 -5.5% -$135 San Francisco, CA $1,192,921 5.4% $60,861 $2,831 -9.1% -$285 Detroit, MI $202,879 11.0% $20,028 $1,276 7.3% $87 Riverside, CA $441,324 13.0% $50,666 $2,137 9.5% $186 Phoenix, AZ $339,878 18.3% $52,539 $1,547 8.9% $126 Seattle, WA $601,735 13.1% $69,565 $1,854 -5.8% -$115 Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $323,661 9.0% $26,845 $1,549 -0.2% -$3 San Diego, CA $702,933 14.2% $87,664 $2,380 4.2% $97 St. Louis, MO $198,709 9.3% $16,901 $1,110 3.9% $42 Tampa, FL $261,314 13.9% $31,850 $1,593 7.5% $111 Baltimore, MD $323,406 9.2% $27,275 $1,635 2.3% $37 Denver, CO $496,944 10.0% $45,228 $1,697 0.2% $3 Pittsburgh, PA $179,774 10.7% $17,425 $1,205 1.8% $21 Portland, OR $464,988 10.6% $44,563 $1,628 1.4% $22 Charlotte, NC $273,202 11.8% $28,865 $1,514 2.8% $41 Sacramento, CA $489,607 12.3% $53,610 $1,882 7.5% $131 San Antonio, TX $225,999 7.9% $16,588 $1,278 1.6% $20 Orlando, FL $276,596 7.7% $19,712 $1,600 2.4% $37 Cincinnati, OH $211,922 13.1% $24,564 $1,261 5.6% $67 Cleveland, OH $177,598 11.6% $18,446 $1,151 4.1% $45 Kansas City, MO $233,102 11.7% $24,373 $1,188 4.8% $54 Las Vegas, NV $320,222 8.6% $25,339 $1,455 7.6% $103 Columbus, OH $237,025 11.1% $23,593 $1,282 5.8% $70 Indianapolis, IN $205,859 12.2% $22,349 $1,237 6.9% $80 San Jose, CA $1,325,899 12.8% $150,961 $2,840 -8.3% -$258 Austin, TX $408,106 14.5% $51,552 $1,474 -1.0% -$15 Virginia Beach, VA $267,161 8.8% $21,628 $1,380 6.5% $84 Nashville, TN $310,812 9.6% $27,208 $1,600 1.6% $25 Providence, RI $363,298 13.1% $41,968 $1,606 9.8% $144 Milwaukee, WI $224,157 12.6% $25,124 $1,230 2.8% $33 Jacksonville, FL $257,266 10.1% $23,659 $1,375 6.6% $85 Memphis, TN $175,627 11.6% $18,319 $1,381 9.3% $118 Oklahoma City, OK $171,597 8.0% $12,696 $1,113 3.9% $42 Louisville-Jefferson County, KY $200,197 9.1% $16,751 $1,072 4.4% $45 Hartford, CT $263,441 11.1% $26,216 $1,423 5.3% $71 Richmond, VA $272,653 8.9% $22,387 $1,295 4.1% $51 New Orleans, LA $226,517 8.4% $17,476 $1,263 4.6% $55 Buffalo, NY $195,939 12.4% $21,586 $1,157 6.0% $66 Raleigh, NC $314,170 10.2% $29,035 $1,494 3.0% $44 Birmingham, AL $192,094 10.4% $18,172 $1,140 5.0% $54 Salt Lake City, UT $440,100 15.1% $57,690 $1,421 4.3% $58

*Table ordered by market size

