Low Omega-3 (O3) Levels in US Fishing Town Signal Need for More Americans To Take Action

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of 234 individuals in the Newport, Rhode Island area reinforced a growing concern around Americans' levels of Omega-3s (O3), an essential nutrient known to help support heart, brain, joint and eye health. Studies have shown that the target Omega-3 Index (O3-I) range of ≥ 8 percent supports optimal heart health; yet the average score among those tested in Newport was lower than the optimal range at 5.2 percent.† Despite close proximity to fresh seafood – a primary source of O3 – the coastal town's lower levels are consistent with research that shows despite eating a balanced diet, 98 percent of Americans have O3 levels below the optimal range.1 MegaRed spent the summer talking with local residents, testing their O3-I and helping them support their health through free outdoor workouts and nutritional counseling. These efforts aimed to inspire individuals to understand and improve their O3 levels, while helping them enjoy doing more of what they love – today.

"The Omega-3 test results in Newport reflect a national trend and should be a wake-up call for many health-conscious Americans," said Suzanne Steinbaum, DO, Cardiologist, New York, NY. "So many of us who think we are getting all of our nutrients from our diet alone may be wrong. Just like you know your cholesterol or blood pressure, it's important to know your Omega-3 levels, and make changes if you are low."

O3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), have been associated in beneficial ways with overall heart health, improving eye, brain and joint performance at any age.2 Considered an "essential" nutrient because the body needs them but cannot create them on its own, O3 must come from dietary sources, primarily fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and herring, making it challenging for the average American to meet expert recommendations.3

"We know the general public wants to be in control of their own wellness, yet many are unaware of how difficult it is to consume enough Omega-3s—no matter where you live and how health-conscious you are," said Gregory Chabidon, Vice President & General Manager, Global VMS (Vitamins Minerals Supplements) at RB. "At MegaRed, we're obsessed with the power of Omega-3s and want to provide tools for people to take greater control of their health and get more out of each day. That was the inspiration for our new educational campaign called "Omega Town" and the launch of Advanced Total Body Refresh, which provides seven benefits to help support heart, eyes, joint, brain, sleep, stress and skin health."†

Consuming a healthy balanced diet is the start of any good nutrition plan. For those who do not consume significant amounts of O3-rich fatty fish on a regular basis due to dietary preferences or a vegetarian lifestyle, supplements may be an effective way to ensure optimal nutrition. Choosing a high-quality supplement, like MegaRed, that clearly identifies EPA and DHA levels can help increase one's O3-I if taken once a day for 30 days.†

"As someone who lives and breathes locally sourced food, I was shocked to learn that I was low in Omega-3s," said Eddie Montalvo, Chef at Fluke Newport. "By taking part in this program, I learned an important lesson—I didn't even realize there was a way to test your levels and now I'm going to be more proactive about my health, overall."

To learn more about Omega-3s and their health benefits, and to take a brief quiz to begin to understand your own levels, visit knowyouromega3s.com.

About RB

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes. Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Air Wick. RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.



For more information visit www.rb.com.



*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.



About MegaRed

MegaRed is a supplement brand obsessed with omegas and it's our mission to help people live bolder lives. Our formulations are full of high-quality Omega-3s, which can help support happy and healthy heart, brain, joints, and eyes. We are determined to share the benefits of Omega-3s and ensure every American has the knowledge and know-how so they can reach their optimal Omega-3 Index level and become their most force-to-be-reckoned-with self.

About the Omega-3 Index Test

The Omega-3 Index (O3-I) is a biomarker for O3, which is calculated as a sum of EPA and DHA content in the red blood cell membranes. Studies have shown that the target O3-I range of ≥ 8% supports optimal heart health. In comparison, an O3-I in the 4-8% range is not considered ideal for heart health and O3-I ≤ 4% is considered insufficient.

1 Thuppal, Sowmyanarayanan V., et al. "Discrepancy between Knowledge and Perceptions of Dietary Omega-3 Fatty Acid Intake Compared with the Omega-3 Index." MDPI, Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, 24 Aug. 2017, www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/9/9/930.

2 "Fact: The Human Body Does Not Produce Significant Amounts of EPA or DHA Omega-3s on Its Own." Omega 3s, Always a Good Idea, alwaysomega3s.com/learn/how-much-omega-3-do-you-need.

3 "Omega-3 Index Basic." OmegaQuant, omegaquant.com/omega-3-index/.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lindsay Barnes

Lindsay.Barnes@evokegroup.com

Direct: 215.928.2194

SOURCE MegaRed