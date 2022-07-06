Low-Power Wide-Area Networks Market| High Growth Potential for Agricultural Exports to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The low cost and low power consumption of LPWAN technology are one of the main drivers fueling the growth of the market for low-power wide-area networks. Many M2M and IoT applications, which have limited funding and power sources, are made possible by LPWAN. A major driver propelling the market for low-power wide-area networks is the expanding demand for safe and legal cloud solutions.

However, one of the major obstacles impeding the growth of the low-power wide-area networks industry is privacy and security concerns.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report Right Now!

Key Segment Analysis

Agriculture and the environment will significantly increase their market share of low-power wide-area networks during the anticipated period. Fishing, land monitoring, and animal tracking are some common activities in the agricultural sector. Monitoring of the environment includes keeping an eye on things like boreholes, pollution, noise, rain, wind, and other environmental hazards. During the projection period, the agricultural and environment category is anticipated to increase significantly. This is due to the use of LPWAN, which is practical and cost-effective in the industry.

View the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Actility SA

AT&T Inc.

Bouygues Telecom

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Ingenu Inc.

Link Labs Inc.

Semtech Corp.

Telefonica SA

Thales Group

Vodafone Group Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report .

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Industrial IoT Gateway Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

eSIM Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 109.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 36.34 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Actility SA, AT&T Inc., Bouygues Telecom, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Ingenu Inc., Link Labs Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communications equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Agriculture and environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Agriculture and environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Agriculture and environment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Smart buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Smart buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Smart buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Actility SA

Exhibit 49: Actility SA - Overview



Exhibit 50: Actility SA - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Actility SA – Key news



Exhibit 52: Actility SA - Key offerings

10.4 AT&T Inc.

Exhibit 53: AT&T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: AT&T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: AT&T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: AT&T Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bouygues Telecom

Exhibit 57: Bouygues Telecom - Overview



Exhibit 58: Bouygues Telecom - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Bouygues Telecom – Key news



Exhibit 60: Bouygues Telecom - Key offerings

10.6 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Ingenu Inc.

Exhibit 65: Ingenu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Ingenu Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Ingenu Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Link Labs Inc.

Exhibit 68: Link Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Link Labs Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Link Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Semtech Corp.

Exhibit 71: Semtech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Semtech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Semtech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Semtech Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Telefonica SA

Exhibit 75: Telefonica SA - Overview



Exhibit 76: Telefonica SA - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Telefonica SA – Key news



Exhibit 78: Telefonica SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Telefonica SA - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Vodafone Group Plc

Exhibit 84: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 85: Vodafone Group Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio