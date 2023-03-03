Low Profile Athermal AWGs for High Density Fiber Management

SAN DIEGO and SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POINTek, Inc., a global leader and provider of high performance Athermal AWGs (AAWGs) and optical module packaging services, today announced the release of a new Low Profile AAWG brick and the Low Profile AAWG module of 1/2 inch height housing in which the new Low Profile AAWG brick is mounted (Figure 1). The new Low Profile AAWG bricks, based on POINTek's Small Form Factor (SFF) design, can provide more efficient solutions for the various high density fiber management chassis frames which are installed in the densely occupied facilities such as data centers.

Figure 1. (Left) 8mm Low Profile Small Form Factor Athermal 100GHz 48CH AWG Multiplexer Brick; (Right) 1/2 inch Low Profile Athermal AWG Module Package with Very Small Form Factor Connector Interface

POINTek's new Low Profile AAWG brick exhibits 8mm vertical height which can be successfully mounted into a low profile AAWG module package with 1/2 inch in total height. It is designed to have Very Small Form Factor (VSFF) duplex connector interfaces, so that 48 DWDM channel ports can be placed in the 140mm-width front panel AAWG module package. The low profile AAWG modules can be mounted into a cassette pluggable for a high-density fiber management chassis.

"This new Low Profile AAWG brick with SFF footprint is a good solution for the high-density rack frame environment such as the data centers where three thin cassettes or trays can be stacked in a 1RU chassis. These thin cassettes or trays require the low-profile modules with 1/2-inch height to be plugged or mounted inside. Our new Low Profile AAWG module with VSFF duplex connector interfaces can support customer's unique operational environment optimally," says Dr. T.H. Rhee, CEO of POINTek. "We are launching these new low profile AAWG modules for meeting the emerging broadband infrastructure deployment market trend that demands high-density fiber management solution as well as those products suitable for broadband expansion in today's data centers," Rhee adds.

"We are the earliest change maker for the new technology adopters in the market where the VSFF connector interfaces will be needed. POINTek has led the technological trend in the past decades by releasing the world first AAWGs for the WDM-PON deployment in 2004 as well as the world first 5G wireless fronhaul deployment in 2018, and we adopted the newest connector interface system into our new AAWG platform and now we are introducing the New Low Profile AAWG product," according to Dr. Donald Yu, CMO of POINTek, who runs global marketing operations at the Southern California. POINTek has expanded its AAWG application from the legacy DWDM networks to OSP such as 5G Wireless fronthaul since 2018, and now we are bringing the AAWG application back to ISP such as data center. "We are now focusing AAWG application in both OSP and ISP. POINTek's expertise in optical packaging technology allows us to develop all types of customized AAWGs. We have our own creative expertise to design AAWG's greater and far-reaching performance, meeting the application-specific customer requirements and their satisfaction. And we still keep advancing our optical packaging idea to the new market trends," Yu explains.

POINTek management expressed their continuous commitments to their core AAWG products in the multitudes of the athermal AWG family products, and these products including the New Low Profile AAWG products will be shown in POINTek booth 6219 at the forthcoming OFC2023 Exposition in San Diego Convention Center, March 7-9, 2023.

About POINTek, Inc.

Launched in 2000 with the goal of developing cutting edge Planar Optical Waveguide Technology, POINTek has become a global leader in the following two decades since its establishment, providing top-quality high performance athermal AWGs. POINTek specializes in packaging and manufacturing AAWG based DWDM optical device products and other optical specialty products. For more information, visit http://www.pointekinc.com.

