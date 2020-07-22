Low Turnover Persists in Multifamily Units Across Asset Classes, Rent Rebounds in Market-Rate Housing

SOLON, Ohio, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rental pricing at market-rate properties increased in June, reflecting low turnover at multifamily units across asset classes and growing demand for market-rate units, according to the latest reports from MRI Software ("MRI"), a global leader in real estate software solutions.

The firm compared data from more than one million market-rate units and 1.5 million affordable and public housing units throughout the U.S. in February-June 2020 and February-June 2019. Key findings include:

Rise in lease pricing at market-rate properties : Lease pricing in June recovered from a 5% decrease in May, nearing 2019 levels. This trend reflects 1) the tightening supply of units as tenants across all asset classes stay put; and 2) the jump in traffic volume at market-rate properties (18% over June 2019 ).

: Lease pricing in June recovered from a 5% decrease in May, nearing 2019 levels. This trend reflects 1) the tightening supply of units as tenants across all asset classes stay put; and 2) the jump in traffic volume at market-rate properties (18% over ). Continued increase in usage of card payments among residents of market-rate units (up 78% in June as compared to February). MRI attributes the increase to one of two factors: credit card fee waivers from landlords or residents' struggles with cash flow.

(up 78% in June as compared to February). MRI attributes the increase to one of two factors: credit card fee waivers from landlords or residents' struggles with cash flow. Significant variation in work orders across asset classes. Market-rate properties saw a rebound of service requests (back to 2019 levels), indicating a return to normal maintenance operations. In contrast, service requests at affordable and public housing comprised only 75% and 50% of the prior year, respectively.

Although some of the data points suggest the beginning of a recovery, Brian Zrimsek, Industry Principal, MRI Software, expressed a few reservations. For example, he views the increase in credit card payments among residents of market-rate units as cause for concern: "Residents may be amassing credit card debt in order to pay rent. This is especially worrisome given the coming expiration of enhanced employment benefits, along with the rise in COVID-19 cases in major multifamily markets across the country, which could lead to renewed shutdowns and more unemployment."

He concludes: "Governmental policies that protect individuals as well as businesses will help determine whether we encounter a perfect storm or a situation where landlords and tenants can keep themselves afloat throughout the pandemic," he continues. "In the interim, analysis of data can inform decision-making."

Both Market Insights reports can be downloaded from MRI's website:

MRI will discuss the findings in more detail during a webinar on Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. EDT, featuring guests from AvidXchange, Conservice, HappyCo, and FCO, all MRI partners.

