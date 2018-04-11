Low VA Rates Tops Scotsman Guide Rankings for Top Originators for VA Volume in 2017

LINDON, Utah, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Low VA Rates was once again well-represented on the Scotsman Guide for top originators of VA home loans. Nearly one-third of the list—23 out of 75, to be exact—are Low VA Rates employees.

Ryan Sawyer, a loan officer with Low VA Rates, once again made it into the top spot for the second year in a row. He closed 574 loans in 2017, totaling $116,668,176 in volume funded.

Other top performers for Low VA Rates included Rob Peterson at #4 on the list, Jaren Ahlmann at #8, Brian Heaton at #14, Kevin Spradlin at #19, and Eric Liljenquist, Mark Francis, and Mike Powell at #22, #23, and #25, respectively.

In addition to the top VA originators list, a few LVR loan officers also landed themselves on the list for top refinance volume (Ryan Sawyer at #7, Rob Peterson at #34, and Jaren Ahlmann at #50), as well as the list for most loans closed (Ryan Sawyer at #26).

Discussing the company's presence in the Scotsman Guide, Low VA Rates' CEO, Eric Kandell, said, "Over the years, loan officers at Low VA Rates have looked at the Scotsman Guide list of Top VA lenders as a rite of passage and a symbol of how many veterans we're able to serve each year. Having 23 loan officers make this year's list is proof that we hire the best and most dedicated to be a part of our incredible team."

For Low VA Rates, this emphasis on serving the veteran is what allows them to succeed on the Scotsman Guide rankings year after year. With the company already looking forward to next year, they plan to help even more veterans realize their dreams of homeownership.

About Low VA Rates

Low VA Rates is a leading lender for VA home loans. They help both active and prior members of the United States military get great rates on their mortgage so affordable homeownership is a reality for all servicemen and women.

