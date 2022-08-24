Low VOC Paint Market Size to Grow by USD 2.82 billion with 48% contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis titled Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the low VOC paint market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Request for FREE Sample Report

The low VOC paint market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. One of the key drivers for the low VOC paint market growth is the increased regulations on high emissions of VOC. Low VOC paints are non-toxic and eco-friendly and have anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Thus, stringent regulations and policies are expected to drive the growth of the global low VOC paint market during the forecast period. In addition, One of the key low VOC paint market trends contributing to the market growth is the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products. The growing environmental and food and drug regulations are fostering the consumption of bio-based polymer paints in food packaging, consumer goods, and other products.

However, one of the challenges limiting the low VOC paint market growth is the volatility in raw material prices. The prices of raw materials used to manufacture low VOC paints are highly unpredictable, mainly due to their high dependence on crude oil prices and natural forest products. A decline in crude oil prices in recent years prompted players in the oil and gas industry to implement cost-cutting measures such as workforce layoffs and rig idling. Fluctuations in raw material prices bring unpredictability to the market, affect production costs adversely, and reduce vendors' profit margins. Therefore, volatility in crude oil prices is expected to negatively impact the global low VOC paint market growth during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report for more Key Market Dynamics and Their Impact Analysis

The low VOC paint market analysis includes Type and Geography landscape.

Low VOC Paint Market Type Landscape: The low VOC paint market share growth in the water-borne segment will be significant during the forecast period. Water-borne low VOC paints provide superior resistance to moisture and humidity and produce no or less odor during soldering. These paints do not emit heat during the curing process and are thus used to protect heat-sensitive automotive components. Moreover, the numerous benefits, such as environmentally friendly and cost-effectiveness, offered by water-borne low VOC paints drive the growth of the low VOC paint market. Thus, the demand for water-borne low VOC paints is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Low VOC Paint Market Regional Outlook: 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for the low VOC paint market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the automobile sector, along with the growing economy and emerging middle class, will fuel the low VOC paint market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-wise Contribution and Regional Opportunities, Download FREE Sample Report

The low VOC paint market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Low VOC Paint Market Sizing

Low VOC Paint Market Forecast

Low VOC Paint Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The low VOC paint market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the low VOC paint market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The low VOC paint market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3M Co.

Co. Aexcel Corp.

Akzo Nobel NV

American Formulating and Manufacturing

Arkema Group

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Fine Paints of Europe

Indestructible Paint Ltd.

Jotun AS

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

NEI Corp.

Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Want to know more about the key product offerings and key strategic initiatives, Download the PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints and Coatings Additives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints and Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Low VOC Paint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aexcel Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, American Formulating and Manufacturing, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Fine Paints of Europe, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., NEI Corp., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Water borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Water borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Water borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Water borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Water borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Solvent borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Solvent borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Solvent borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Solvent borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solvent borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Aexcel Corp.

Exhibit 98: Aexcel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Aexcel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Aexcel Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 101: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 102: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 104: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.6 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 BASF SE

Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.9 Berger Paints India Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 122: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Exhibit 130: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio