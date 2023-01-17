Low-voltage MOSFET market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global low-voltage MOSFET market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,851.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Voltage MOSFET Market 2023-2027

Global low-voltage MOSFET market - Five forces

The global low-voltage MOSFET market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global low-voltage MOSFET market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global low-voltage MOSFET market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (41-150 V MOSFET and 0-40 V MOSFET) and application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others).

The 41-150 V MOSFET segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. These MOSFETs are used in data centers, communication equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and power supply (PS) devices, and industrial motor drives (IMDs). They are the primary components required in the alternating current-direct current (AC-DC) power supplies, DC-DC converters for communication equipment and base stations, data center server power supplies, IMDs, and micro-inverters.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global low-voltage MOSFET market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global low-voltage MOSFET market.

APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for LV MOSFETs is expected to be driven by growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure, rising demand for mobile communication devices, and increasing deployment of advanced electronics by automotive OEMs.

Download a sample report

Global low-voltage MOSFET market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased investments in data centers are driving market growth.

are driving market growth. LV MOSFETs are used for designing efficient and compact server power supplies.

The demand for data centers is driven by factors such as the growth of telecommunications, the development of wired and wireless communication technologies, and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence.

LV MOSFETs are used for efficient and fast switching in case of a short circuit or fault. It isolates the input fault from the rest of the system and replaces the hard drive, power supply, and other devices without shutting down the entire server system.

These factors will increases the use of LV MOSFETs in data center power converters.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing investment in smart city projects is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Various stakeholders, such as governments, ICT service providers, and smart device manufacturers, play an important role in implementing smart city solutions such as smart lighting, smart traffic management, smart facilities and water, and waste management.

Countries are focusing on developing smart cities to efficiently manage assets and resources. Investments in smart city projects will accelerate the deployment of network infrastructure to facilitate machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. This will create a demand for smart lighting, smart meters, smart appliances, IMDs, UPS and PS equipment, and telecommunication equipment.

LV MOSFETs are integrated into these devices to enable high-efficiency high-current switching.

These factors will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Scaling MOSFETs to smaller dimensions is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Designers and engineers are developing new methodologies and techniques with the rise in the demand for feature-packed electronic devices.

As a result, transistors are becoming smaller, and conventional transistor architectures are no longer feasible for current electronic devices.

However, If scaled down to a nanometer level, the transistors developed based on the CMOS technology face several issues, such as a rise in manufacturing cost, increased leakage currents, low reliability and yield, and large parameter variations.

The scaling of the geometry of a transistor also leads to several design and fabrication challenges.

These factors are expected to drive the global LV MOSFET market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this low-voltage MOSFET market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the low-voltage MOSFET market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the low-voltage MOSFET market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the low-voltage MOSFET market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of low-voltage MOSFET market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The semiconductor IP market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,978.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (mobile computing devices, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and others), end-user (fabless semiconductor companies, IDMS, and foundries), form factor (processor IP, physical IP, and digital IP), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The voltage regulator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,564.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (tap-switching voltage regulator, ferroresonant voltage regulator, and electronic voltage regulator), end-user (communications, computer, consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Low-Voltage MOSFET Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,851.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advanced Linear Devices Inc., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Diodes Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corp, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexperia BV, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., TOSHIBA CORP, Power Integrations Inc, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global low-voltage MOSFET market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global low-voltage MOSFET market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 41-150 V MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on 41-150 V MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 41-150 V MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on 41-150 V MOSFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on 41-150 V MOSFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 0-40 V MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on 0-40 V MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on 0-40 V MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on 0-40 V MOSFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on 0-40 V MOSFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Diodes Inc.

Exhibit 119: Diodes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Diodes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Diodes Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Diodes Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 127: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.7 IXYS Corp

Exhibit 132: IXYS Corp - Overview



Exhibit 133: IXYS Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: IXYS Corp - Key offerings

12.8 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 135: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 139: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 144: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 145: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 147: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.11 ON Semiconductor Corp

Exhibit 148: ON Semiconductor Corp - Overview



Exhibit 149: ON Semiconductor Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 150: ON Semiconductor Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: ON Semiconductor Corp - Segment focus

12.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 152: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 161: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 162: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 163: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 164: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.15 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 166: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 TOSHIBA CORP

Exhibit 171: TOSHIBA CORP - Overview



Exhibit 172: TOSHIBA CORP - Business segments



Exhibit 173: TOSHIBA CORP - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: TOSHIBA CORP - Segment focus

12.17 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Exhibit 175: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio