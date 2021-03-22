Low-Voltage MOSFET Market to Grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Segment Forecasts | Technavio

The low-voltage MOSFET market growth is attributed to the increased investments in data centers. However, scaling MOSFETs to smaller dimensions might hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the growing investment in smart city projects will offer new opportunities in the coming years.

The growth of the global low-voltage MOSFET market is driven by the increased investments in the deployment of new data centers. The explosive growth in data traffic is creating demand for data centers. Semiconductor device manufacturers are using wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductor materials for manufacturing high-efficiency LV MOSFETs. This is because the WBG semiconductor materials used in developing rack-mount power supplies and other power conversion equipment have the potential to produce the power density required to maximize the rack space and to increase the data center's efficiency. Therefore, the growing investments in data centers will drive the demand for LV MOSFETs during the forecast period.

"The increasing use of electronics in automobiles and the surging demand for longer battery life in portable consumer devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the 0-40 V MOSFET accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2020.

APAC dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

China is one of the key markets for the low-voltage MOSFET market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three low-voltage MOSFET Companies:

Diodes Inc.

Diodes Inc. offers low threshold voltage MOSFETs, optimized for low voltage applications.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. operates business through Power Generation, Power Electronics Systems Energy, Power Electronics Systems Industry, Electronic Devices, Food and Beverage Distribution, and Others. The company offers a wide range of power MOSFETs products from low to high withstand voltage types with additional features such as low power loss, low noise, and low on-resistance.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG operates business through Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management and Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The company provides low voltage MOSFET products under the brand name of n channel and p channel power MOSFETs.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Low-Voltage MOSFET Market analysis report by type (41-150 V MOSFET and 0-40 V MOSFET) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the segment forecasts during 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats.

