Lowell Herb Co. Announces Expansion To Nevada

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Herb Co., one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in California, is excited to announce its expansion to Nevada. To celebrate the launch of the brand in Nevada, Lowell will host a pop-up infused restaurant and consumption lounge experience during MJBizCon from December 11 - 14, 2019 in Las Vegas.

The Lowell Cafe pop-up will feature a special event on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 5:00 PM (PST) and 8:00 PM (PST), including a smoking lounge and an infused four-course, farm-to-table dinner, highlighting the intersection of cannabis and cuisine. The menu will be created by Lowell Cafe's guest chef Marc Marrone, one of the most recognizable faces on the Las Vegas Strip's culinary scene as former Corporate Executive Chef of the TAO Group and Las Vegas Food & Wine Chef of the Year in 2018. Chef Marc branched out in early 2019 to establish Graffiti Hospitality with Graffiti Bao generating "Best New Restaurant" nods. Information about the pop-up, reservations and ticket sales is available at http://lowellcafelv.com/ .

"We thank the city of West Hollywood for hosting us for the initial launch of the Lowell Cafe concept," said David Elias, co-founder and CEO of Lowell Herb Co., "Now we are turning our focus to expanding our innovative cafe concept and brand to new markets starting with Las Vegas. As we expand, our mission is to deliver the elevated brand experience consumers have come to expect from Lowell."

Elias continued, "We are honored to be working with the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, who will be hosting our pop-up at their facility. As the only place to legally purchase and consume cannabis in close proximity to the MJBiz Conference, our pop-up promises to deliver a truly unique dining and smoking experience for the many cannabis enthusiasts attending the conference."

Benny Tso, Tribal Council Member said, "For many years, we have worked closely with the state of Nevada to participate in the legal cannabis market. We are very excited to now be a part of this exciting industry which is critical to our tribe's growth, economic health and well-being. Lowell is the ideal partner for us given their commitment to excellence and social justice."

Lowell Herb Co. has elevated the perception of cannabis consumption with its sophisticated packaging and best-selling products. Based in California, Lowell Herb Co.'s ethos is reflected through its instantly recognizable bull logo that pays homage to the fight against cannabis prohibition. For more information, visit www.lowellfarms.com and follow on Instagram @lowellfarms .

