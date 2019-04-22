Lowell Herb Co., Global Green Partner To Launch "Green New Deal;" Pre-Roll Pack Promotes Sustainability In The Cannabis Industry

The collaboration between Lowell Herb Co. and Global Green was born of a shared mission for sustainability and a fundamental goal to advocate for clean, ethical and sustainable practices in the cannabis industry. The program will encourage cannabis companies to focus on:

Using food grade and recyclable glass instead of plastic packaging

Prioritizing sun-grown cannabis products where possible

Using only organic fertilizers

Eliminating synthetic pesticides

Applying sustainable production and packaging

"Lowell Herb Co. is committed to setting the bar for sustainability in the cannabis industry," said Lowell Herb Co. CEO David Elias. "When we learned about Global Green's 25-year history in advancing smart solutions to sustainability and improving people's lives, we saw a perfect partner in our shared mission."

"This effort fuels much needed support of underserved communities in helping them to achieve sustainable and green environments," said Rachel Simon, vice chairperson and founding family member of Global Green. "David and the Lowell team appreciate and support our goal of empowering residents to take action for the betterment of their local neighborhoods."

"Green New Deal" will come in a 1/8th pack and includes seven .5 gram pre-rolls of Lowell Farms' signature sun-grown California cannabis, custom-blended with hand-crafted sativas from their network of family farms.

For 25 years, Global Green has been a national leader in advancing smart solution to climate change in cities across the United States. Our programs address the environmental impact of individuals living in urban communities by encouraging environmental empowerment, strengthening their neighborhoods' climate resilience, and increasing our constituents' access to climate education. We help local governments, schools, and public agencies integrate sustainable design, clean energy, and water reduction measures; as well as help people reduce waste, live better, and create a more sustainable future. Global Green takes a community-based approach to neighborhood planning, aimed at educating and empowering local residents on how to take action to help their communities adapt and respond to local climate change impacts.

The limited-edition "Green New Deal" blend will be available this spring in California cannabis dispensaries for $40. For more information on Lowell Herb Co., please visit www.lowellsmokes.com. To learn how you can support Global Green, please visit www.GlobalGreen.org.

About Lowell Herb Co.

Lowell Herb Co. is one of the fastest growing, most talked about cannabis companies in North America. Its signature product, Lowell Smokes, is the number one selling pre-roll in California. Available in over 300 dispensaries, Lowell cultivates and sources flowers grown by award-winning farms that grow only with organic fertilizer.

