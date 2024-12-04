Lowell Milken Surprises Louisiana Teacher Ashley Davis with Milestone 3,000th Milken Educator Award and $25,000 Post this

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Ashley Davis as the 3,000th recipient of the Milken Educator Award. Ashley's many contributions to Central Intermediate School have not only raised academic achievement, but have also instilled in students a passion for learning and the confidence to move on successfully to the next stage of learning and life," said Lowell Milken. "Today Ashley joins the national Milken Educator Network, which represents the tenets of educational excellence and leadership. With this historic milestone, we recognize the extraordinary work of all 3,000 Milken Educators across America who shape the future for their students, inspire colleagues, and uphold the nobility and vitality of the profession for generations to come."

A fourth grade inclusion math teacher at Central Intermediate, Davis creates an environment where both general and special education students thrive. She promotes collaboration and guides students in running their own business on "Lemonade Day," where their mathematical skills are on full display to earn donation money for St. Jude's. Davis' leadership is felt across her school, district, and state as an Instructional Leadership Team member and state-certified mentor teacher. Outside of class, Davis supports youth in the Central community as a coach for tee-ball, softball, basketball and soccer.

The Milken Educator Awards is hailed as the "Oscars of Teaching." This school year, up to 45 recipients will be honored, reaching more than $75 million in individual financial prizes and more than $145 million invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall.

The Milken Educator Awards inspire educators, students and communities to "Celebrate, Elevate and Activate" the K-12 teaching profession and encourage young, capable people to pursue teaching as a career. Outstanding educators like Davis are not aware of their candidacy for the Award. Recipients are sought out while early- to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities afforded by the Award. In April 2025, Davis will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles.

About the Milken Educator Awards: "The Future Belongs to the Educated"

The first Milken Educator Awards were presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. Created by philanthropist and education visionary Lowell Milken, the Awards provide public recognition and individual financial rewards of $25,000 to K-12 teachers, principals, and specialists from around the country who are furthering excellence in education. Recipients are heralded in early- to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish. The Milken Family Foundation celebrates more than 40 years of elevating education in America and around the world. Learn more at MFF.org .

