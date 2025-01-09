Lowell Observatory Scientists to Present New Research at American Astronomical Society Winter Meeting- Including New and Unexpected Insights on Planet Formation

Lowell Observatory researchers will join more than 3,000 astronomers at AAS245 in Maryland from January 12-16, 2025

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Astronomical Society's winter meeting is the largest annual gathering of astronomers in the United States, and Lowell Observatory will be well-represented this year. Executive Director Dr. Amanda Bosh and Director of Science Dr. Gerard van Belle—both of whom just stepped into their positions—lead a contingency of more than a dozen scientists and support staff attending the meeting.

Lowell Observatory will be in attendance at Exhibitor Booth 521, with its astronomers, postdocs, predocs, and other researchers available to discuss their latest science research. Of particular note, Postdoctoral Fellow Taylor Kutra will share unexpected new ways planets may form, based on a study of a binary star system in Taurus that she leads. Kutra will present her findings during both a Tuesday (January 14) science session and Thursday (January 16) press conference.

Other Lowell Observatory scientists will present on topics including comets, asteroids, the Sun and Sun-like stars, exoplanets, a variety of star types, dwarf irregular galaxies, and space-based interferometry.

Bosh says, "The winter meeting of the AAS is a critical opportunity for astronomers at all stages of their careers to share their latest research and interact with colleagues from around the world. Lowell Observatory is pleased to send a strong contingency of our science team to actively participate in this year's meeting in National Harbor."

Media are welcome to attend AAS245 in person. A limited virtual attendance option is also available, with live access to press conferences, plenary talks, select town halls, and a virtual oral session. See https://aas.org/meetings/aas245/press .

AAS245 website: https://aas.org/meetings/aas245

AAS245 Presentations by Lowell Observatory Scientists: Full Schedule Here

About Lowell Observatory

Founded in 1894, Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, is a renowned nonprofit research institution. It is the site of historic and groundbreaking discoveries, including the first evidence of the expanding universe and the discovery of Pluto. Today, Lowell's astronomers utilize global ground-based and space telescopes, along with NASA spacecraft, for diverse astronomical and planetary science research. The observatory hosts over 100,000 annual visitors for educational tours, presentations, and telescope viewing through a suite of world-class public telescopes.

