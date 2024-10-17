Lowell Observatory Welcomes New Executive Director Dr. Amanda Bosh

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Observatory is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Amanda Bosh as its new Executive Director, succeeding Dr. Jeff Hall, who has led the observatory for 14 years. Dr. Bosh will assume her new role on November 8, 2024, and brings with her a wealth of experience in planetary science research, education, and operational leadership, positioning Lowell for continued growth and scientific innovation.

Dr. Bosh's leadership comes at a pivotal time for the observatory as it prepares for the grand opening of its world-class Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center on November 16, 2024. The Astronomy Discovery Center represents a new era for Lowell, offering immersive experiences and advanced exhibits that bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and public engagement. As part of this monumental occasion, Dr. Bosh will be welcoming the community to the celebration as well as outlining the observatory's next plans, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in the observatory's rich history.

W. Lowell Putnam, Sole Trustee of Lowell Observatory, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership. "We are excited to welcome Amanda as our new Executive Director. Her extensive experience in planetary science, along with her proven leadership as Chief Operating Officer, makes her the ideal candidate to guide the observatory through this next era of discovery and public engagement."

Dr. Bosh first joined Lowell Observatory in 1994 and has contributed to a variety of groundbreaking research efforts, including the co-discovery of Pluto's atmosphere. She also co-founded the Lowell Observatory Native American Astronomy Outreach Program in 1995, a popular program that is still running. She has held several roles at the observatory, including Operations Manager, Project Director for the Astronomy Discovery Center, and Chief Operating Officer, a position she has held since 2022.

"I am deeply honored to step into this role at such an important time for the observatory," said Dr. Bosh. "Lowell Observatory has been a beacon of scientific research and education for decades, and I look forward to building on this legacy. With the grand opening of the Astronomy Discovery Center and the new Science Vision, we are positioned to expand both our scientific mission and our outreach efforts in significant ways."

A Vision for the Future

Under Dr. Bosh's leadership, Lowell Observatory will advance a bold new Science Vision that unites its research and education priorities. Her strategic approach will ensure that Lowell remains at the forefront of astronomical research while also developing compelling educational programming to engage the public. Dr. Bosh's vision includes securing sustainable human and financial resources to support these initiatives in line with the observatory's values.

"The Astronomy Discovery Center is a pivotal part of our mission to bring the wonders of the universe to the public, but it is just one piece of our broader vision for the future," said Dr. Bosh. "As the new Executive Director, I am excited to lead Lowell Observatory into its next chapter, where we will not only expand our public outreach through the Astronomy Discovery Center but also continue to push the boundaries of scientific research. Our new Science Vision will elevate our research capabilities and foster collaborations that inspire discovery and innovation. I look forward to working with the Flagstaff community and our global partners as we grow together, driving both scientific progress and educational excellence."

Leadership Transition

Dr. Jeff Hall, the outgoing Executive Director, will assist with the transition as Dr. Bosh assumes her new role. Dr. Hall, who has been with the observatory for more than three decades, expressed his confidence in the future: "As I pass the torch to Amanda, I am certain that Lowell Observatory will continue to thrive under her leadership. Her vision aligns with our mission of advancing astronomical research while engaging and inspiring the public. I'm excited to see how the new Science Vision, alongside the opening of the Astronomy Discovery Center, will propel Lowell into its next era of discovery and community impact."

About Lowell Observatory

Founded in 1894, Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, is a renowned nonprofit research institution. It is the site of historic and groundbreaking discoveries, including the first evidence of the expanding universe and the discovery of Pluto. Today, Lowell's astronomers utilize global ground-based and space telescopes, along with NASA spacecraft, for diverse astronomical and planetary science research. The observatory hosts visitors from all over the world for educational tours, presentations, and telescope viewing through a suite of world-class public telescopes.

