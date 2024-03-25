Lowenstein Sandler Welcomes Michael R. Caplan to Firm as Chief Operating Officer

Lowenstein Sandler is pleased to welcome Michael R. Caplan to the firm as Chief Operating Officer.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized for his innovative and entrepreneurial leadership across the professional services industry, Caplan will work closely with firm leadership to provide executive oversight of the firm's business, financial, and administrative operations, with a particular focus on building strategic partnerships and leveraging technology solutions to drive optimal return on investment.

Michael Caplan

"Mike has a superlative record in leading organizations towards realizing their fullest potential," says Lowenstein Sandler Chair and Managing Partner Gary M. Wingens. "He knows how to develop and manage the latest technology, including AI, in ways that maximize efficiency and effectiveness, while maintaining the core value of relationship building. We are confident that Mike will play an integral role in accelerating Lowenstein's consistent upward trajectory."

"Over the last decade, I have been impressed by Lowenstein's growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and strategic approach to applying the latest innovations in data and technology to the legal marketplace," says Caplan. "I look forward to being a part of this dynamic firm and helping it build upon its past successes."

Caplan brings to Lowenstein more than 25 years of experience in the accounting, financial, investment, and consulting businesses and 15 years of corporate legal experience. He regularly works with clients and general counsels on managing data analytics, technology project implementation, law firm relationship management, and financial management, consistently seeking improved efficiency and effectiveness through intelligent cost reduction, program management, compliance, and risk mitigation. He also has extensive experience in the development of reporting metrics and dashboards in key areas such as litigation, e-discovery, outside counsel accruals, and alternative fee savings.

Previously the COO at global law firm Goodwin Proctor, Caplan also served as global chief operating officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies' Corporate Legal, Risk and Compliance Departments, and global director of operations for Goldman Sachs's Legal Department. He once ran his own legal operations consulting business, supporting general counsels and corporate legal departments in the areas of technology, project management, data management, and operations. He has been recognized as one of the top five Legal Intrapreneurs in the industry by Financial Times North America, Legal Innovator of the Year by The Changing Lawyer Awards, and North American Operations Executive of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards.

About Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler is a national law firm with over 350 lawyers based in New York, New Jersey, Palo Alto, Utah, and Washington, D.C. The firm represents leaders in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular emphasis on investment funds, life sciences, and technology. Recognized for its entrepreneurial spirit and high standard of client service, the firm is committed to the interests of its clients, colleagues, and communities.

