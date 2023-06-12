Lower Barriers to Higher Ed Pay Off as Stockton Scholars Celebrates First Class of College Grads

Universal scholarship program sees success with hundreds of students graduating in the class of 2023

STOCKTON, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative scholarship program for public high school students in a city where less than one-fifth of the population has a bachelor's degree marks a major milestone this weekend. Stockton Scholars , which grants scholarships of up to $4,000 to students with a 2.0 GPA or higher, will host a special ceremony for the members of its first graduating class, who received scholarships back in 2019. Having awarded 5,000 scholarships worth over $3 million to date, the program's low barriers to entry distinguish it from most other scholarship funds and make it a game-changer for Stockton youth.

Former Mayor of Stockton and founder of Stockton Scholars Michael Tubbs stands with scholarship awardees.

Located roughly 80 miles east of San Francisco, Stockton is home to 322,000 residents, only 17 percent of whom have bachelor's degrees. Stockton Scholars, founded in 2019 as part of then-Mayor Michael Tubbs' Reinvent Stockton Foundation, seeks to change that. Like other Reinvent Stockton Foundation initiatives, most notably the Foundation's internationally recognized guaranteed income program , Stockton Scholars operates with the belief that making financial aid maximally accessible to the widest swath of people will have the most direct and immediate impact on a community.

"It's our goal to give every young person in Stockton the resources and opportunities to follow their dreams and chart their own paths forward," said Tubbs, who currently serves as a special adviser to California Gov. Gavin Newsom for economic mobility and opportunity. "These 2023 graduates are well on their way, and we couldn't be more proud of them."

As a universal scholarship program, Stockton Scholars makes it as easy as possible for students to apply. All students who attend a public high school in Stockton and have a minimum GPA of 2.0 are encouraged to apply. Awardees can receive up to $4,000 for attending a 4-year college or university and up to $1,000 for attending a community college or trade school. To increase enrollment, staff visit schools to help students fill out their scholarship applications in person. Stockton Scholars is also committed to supporting students on their journey, offering mentorship and ambassador programs, as well as hosting summer and winter summits for scholars. As they welcome their first graduating class, an alumni program will be introduced this year.

"Stockton Scholars is the definition of community, radical care, and support," said Angela Estrada, a scholar who is graduating from UCLA and planning to go into higher education policy. "Not only has the organization supported me financially, but also professionally, academically, and personally. Stockton Scholars understands the dimensionality of students from Stockton and supports them holistically through mentorship and guidance."

To honor the class of 2023, Stockton Scholars will host a two-part celebration this Saturday, June 17. In the morning, there will be a gathering for the 900 graduates and their families as well as the 1,500 high school students that were awarded scholarships this year. In the evening, a private event for the graduates will feature a performance from Stockton born and raised hip-hop artists MBNel and Hati Babii.

About Stockton Scholars

Stockton Scholars is a Stockton-based nonprofit dedicated to guiding young people to higher education and an impactful life. Founded in 2018 by Michael Tubbs as a college promise scholarship program, Stockton Scholars has grown to partner with students, families, and the local community to create a clear path through higher education for all Stockton youth. By providing support, resources, and mentorship to make the college process simple and achievable, we will change lives in Stockton— for young people, their families, and their city.

About the Reinvent Stockton Foundation

The Reinvent Stockton Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to expand opportunity and build hope by attracting resources into and investing in the people of Stockton. Reinvent Stockton is dedicated to supporting students in their pursuit of higher education and supporting innovative ways to address poverty.

