Lower Local announces Austin Clarkson as Branch Manager, reports post-launch success

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage lending group Lower Local today announces the addition of Austin Clarkson to its team with the position of Branch Manager. As a ten-year industry veteran and top producer, Clarkson joins as part of the team's goal to open 25 locations over the next 18 months.

Lower Local Branch Manager, Austin Clarkson
"Joining Lower Local is the easiest decision I've made," said Clarkson. "This team is growing immensely and offers a truly differentiated suite of products for our agents and their clients. The team's nationwide growth is exciting, and I can't wait to get rolling with Lower Local."

Lower.com Co-Founder and CEO, Dan Snyder shares in the excitement of adding Clarkson to the team. "Austin joining the Lower Local team is a game-changer. This comes just three months after launching Lower Local, where we're already seeing immense growth with the additions of leaders Jeff Wilks, Reily Kiser, and their teams."

By fusing online and offline mortgage experiences, Lower Local is creating the future of retail mortgage—a uniquely personalized experience for both its agents and borrowers. The success of the Lower Local strategy is proven by a 3X increase in production over its first three months in a notably tough market.

"Lower Local is built for top producers to grow their business exponentially," said Branch Manager Reily Kiser. "Our proprietary combination of online and offline, with digital leads, coaching, and a national brand is great for top producers in Columbus, in Ohio, and across the country looking to 10x their business."

Launched in April 2023, Lower Local is a subsidiary of Lower Holding Company headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

