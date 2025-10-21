COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower Mortgage, a leading tech-enabled mortgage lender, today announced a strategic national marketing agreement with HomeSmart, the country's leading 100% commission real estate brokerages. This collaboration is designed to provide HomeSmart's expansive network of agents with direct access to Lower's innovative mortgage solutions, creating a seamless experience for agents, buyers, and homeowners nationwide.

A black graphic that reads "Lower partners with HomeSmart to empower agents nationwide" and features the Lower and HomeSmart logos

Through this agreement, Lower and HomeSmart will jointly roll out a national marketing campaign that highlights the strength of their combined platforms. HomeSmart agents will gain access to co-branded marketing resources, specialized training, and technology-driven tools that help them better serve their clients, while homebuyers will benefit from simplified financing options, faster closings, and a more personalized mortgage experience.

"This partnership brings together two organizations that share a common mission: to make homeownership simpler, smarter, and more affordable," said Dan Snyder, CEO of Lower Mortgage. "By aligning with HomeSmart's national network, we're able to support thousands of real estate professionals and expand the reach of our customer-first mortgage experience."

"At HomeSmart, we are always looking for ways to help our agents grow their businesses and deliver more value to their clients," said Carol Perry ,Chief Business Development Officer of HomeSmart."Lower's technology, speed, and commitment to service are a perfect fit for our model, and we're excited to launch this partnership nationwide."

With over 25,000 agents in more than 25 0 offices, HomeSmart is recognized for its proprietary end-to-end technology platform and full-service 100% commission model. Lower Mortgage has rapidly emerged as an industry leader by leveraging technology and a customer-centric approach to simplify the lending process. Together, the companies are poised to set a new standard for collaboration between mortgage lenders and real estate brokerages.

About Lower Mortgage:

Founded in 2014, Lower is one of the top 30 home lenders in the country, and backed by Accel Partners, SoFi, and Huntington Bank. Lower operates a digital platform that meets customers both online through its website, and offline through its distributed retail branches. Committed to being the best lender for both originators and consumers, Lower is redefining home finance one home at a time.

About HomeSmart:

Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.

HomeSmart's footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.

For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com.

