Lower Selects Industry-Leading Black Knight MSP Servicing System and Additional Integrated Solutions to Support Growing Business

- Lower has signed a contract to use the Black Knight MSP servicing system and complementary servicing solutions to help drive its growth, support regulatory compliance, and increase customer retention by providing the tools to deliver an exceptional customer experience

- MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end loan servicing system that encompasses all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default

- In addition to MSP, Lower will implement Black Knight's full suite of servicing solutions, including Servicing Digital, Customer Service, Loss Mitigation and the Actionable Intelligence Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Lower has signed a contract to use the premier Black Knight MSP loan servicing system. Lower and its family of companies, including national retail lender Homeside Financial and multiple regional brands, work to grow consumers' wealth through homeownership. The use of MSP, which supports first mortgages, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit on a single platform, is a complete, scalable, end-to-end system used by financial institutions to manage all servicing processes, including loan setup and maintenance, escrow administration, investor reporting, regulatory requirements and more. Today, it is used to service approximately 37 million active loans, and helps servicers increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve risk mitigation.

"We always strive to give our customers a smooth, enjoyable experience when working with Lower. So, we knew Black Knight's industry-leading solutions were the clear choice to support servicing our portfolio in-house," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mike Baynes. "Through their collaborative approach, we're making enhancements to our processes to give our customers the best service throughout the life of their loan."

In addition to the MSP servicing system, Lower will implement Servicing Digital. This self-service, customer-facing solution enables homeowners to easily perform tasks and view information related to their mortgages through a simple, user-friendly interface, while providing a platform for continual engagement between servicers and their customers. This innovative solution delivers useful information specific to an individual's mortgage, property and local housing market. Servicing Digital accesses data through the MSP system, and leverages the company's industry-leading property records database, advanced analytics and automated valuation models to deliver this comprehensive data. Servicing Digital is available in both responsive web design and native mobile app versions.

Lower will also use the Black Knight Customer Service solution, which delivers a holistic view of consumers and their loans, enabling customer service representatives to efficiently address concerns quickly. With the Customer Service solution, representatives can easily view a wide array of information, including an overview of the customer's loan, a snapshot of the last 30 days and the next 90 days of key activities on the loan, pending payments, escrow information and waiver eligibility. Conversation threads can be accessed by multiple employees, and representatives can gauge customer sentiment at the beginning and end of the call to support customer follow-up efforts and retention.

Finally, to further enhance its servicing operations, Lower will also use the Black Knight Loss Mitigation application and Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP), both of which are integrated with MSP. Loss Mitigation is a feature-rich, web-based solution that supports industry-standard retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk. AIP provides strategic and proactive analytics to the right individuals at the right time to help both lending and servicing clients gain and retain customers, reduce risk and decrease operational costs.

"Black Knight is ready to help Lower leverage our innovative, end-to-end servicing technologies to meet and exceed its growth targets," said Joe Nackashi, president, Black Knight. "In addition to helping Lower boost operational efficiencies and manage regulatory compliance, we believe our integrated solutions will have a significant impact on customer retention by delivering the capabilities Lower needs to deliver a premier experience to its customers, which is critical in today's competitive environment."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. Our products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight, Inc.

904.854.5043

[email protected]

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

704.890.8158

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.