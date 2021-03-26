Lower.com Takes Home Fortune Best Workplaces Award

The renowned publication debuted the list today adding " Fortune research partner Great Place to Work surveyed more than 840,000 employees at U.S. companies to find out which in the financial services and insurance industry rise above their peers by instilling trust—and allow members of their organizations to reach their full human potential. Those that made the list upended the stereotypes of greedy and heartless financial companies in 2020. They acted as generous corporate citizens amid a year of multiple crises, deepening employees' sense of purpose and commitment." Check out the full list on Fortune .

Founded in December 2018, Lower.com believes owning a home is one of the greatest wealth builders in the United States. In line with their mission to boost homeownership, Lower.com offers everything people need to save money and build wealth with their home—from saving up, to financing, buying, selling and insuring their home. All in one amazing, mobile experience. All for less. In 2021, they launched the Lower app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

