LowerMyRx Launches Free Prescription Discount Mobile App Accepted at Pharmacies Nationwide

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LowerMyRx, a nationwide prescription discount program, announced today the launch of a free mobile app that allows consumers to search and compare discounted medication prices at pharmacies near them, providing a savings of up to 80% on medication costs.

LowerMyRx helps patients compare discounted medication prices at pharmacies nationwide. Users simply enter the drug details and select the best discounted price for their medication at pharmacies near them. The patient then shows the in-app LowerMyRx Prescription Savings Coupon to the pharmacist to save on their prescription medication.

LowerMyRx is hoping to spread the word to more individuals and families so they can reduce their costs or even fill a prescription that may otherwise have gone unfilled. The LowerMyRx team is proud knowing that they give a little bit of power back to the consumer and maybe even help them live a healthier life.

The new LowerMyRx mobile app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For more information about LowerMyRx and the mobile app, visit LowerMyRx.com.

LowerMyRx® is not insurance but a prescription discount program that provides savings on prescription medications at pharmacies nationwide. The discount can be used by multiple family members and has no expiration or limits on usage. This streamlines the process for savings and allows for very few complications. Lowering medication costs since 2013, LowerMyRx strives to help as many patients as possible and make medication affordable for all.

