Lowe's Asks Communities Nationwide: What Projects are on Your "Bucket List"?

Rooted in Lowe's five-year, $100 million commitment to revitalizing community spaces, Lowe's call for community bucket list ideas is inspired by the iconic Lowe's blue bucket and the millions of Americans dreaming big and working every day to strengthen their hometowns – from volunteers, teachers and nonprofit staff to first responders and service members and their families.

The company will award Lowe's Community Impact Grants to help fund up to 100 large-scale renovation projects and complete more than 2,000 associate-selected community improvement projects across the country.

"At Lowe's, we know strong communities don't just happen – they're built," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Every day our associates work alongside community helpers to deliver transformational impact for the places we call home. As we look ahead to 2026, we're setting ambitious goals for our work to help strengthen the communities we serve for generations to come."

Lowe's famous blue buckets and red vest associates can be found where people are making a difference across the country. Last year, Lowe's red vest associates delivered more than 10 million square feet of impact nationwide, completing improvement projects such as:

Building a mobile shower and laundry facility to bring dignity and care to unhoused neighbors in Charlotte, North Carolina

Transforming bunk rooms and common spaces of a volunteer fire department to help volunteers recover from emergency calls in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Repairing a village of tiny homes dedicated to helping veterans transition out of homelessness and into a supportive community in Kansas City, Missouri

Nominated ideas should benefit a nonprofit, school, city or municipality and eligible project types include rebuilding or renovating:

Community resources such as senior citizen centers, food pantries or youth clubs





Safe affordable housing including homeless shelters and transitional living facilities





Community spaces like parks and gardens, historical theaters, or spaces to gather





Veteran and military family services





First responder facilities, like fire departments or police stations





Skilled trades education facilities

To inspire project nominations and celebrate big community impact, Lowe's is launching the Lowe's Community Bucket List Tour, taking oversized Lowe's blue buckets to communities from coast to coast. Tour stops include Dallas; Louisville, Kentucky; Philadelphia; Tampa, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; Detroit; St. Louis; Salt Lake City; San Diego; and Phoenix.

Visit Lowes.com/BucketList for complete program terms and to nominate a community improvement project.

