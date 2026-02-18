Lowe's Asks Communities Nationwide: What Projects are on Your "Bucket List"?

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Feb 18, 2026, 08:00 ET

From refreshing tired shelters to renovating food pantries and revitalizing veterans' services, Lowe's is inviting communities to dream big about local projects that would make an impact

  • Lowe's has launched a nationwide call for communities to nominate renovation projects that improve nonprofit, municipal and community spaces, with submissions open through March 20.
  • Through Lowe's Community Impact program, Lowe's will award up to 100 large-scale renovation grants and complete more than 2,000 additional associate-led community improvement projects across the nation.
  • The initiative is part of Lowe's five-year, $100 million commitment to community revitalization.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucket lists are made of big ideas and bold aspirations. Now through March 20, Lowe's is calling on communities nationwide to dream big about renovation projects that would help strengthen their hometowns ─ and how Lowe's can help bring those community "bucket list" projects to life.

Lowe’s is launching the Lowe’s Community Bucket List Tour, taking oversized Lowe’s blue buckets to communities from coast to coast.
Lowe's Community Impact Grant initiative is part of Lowe’s five-year, $100 million commitment to community revitalization.
Lowe’s will award up to 100 large-scale renovation projects and complete more than 2,000 additional community improvement projects.
Lowe’s red vest associates will roll up their sleeves and tackle community improvement projects, helping revitalize hometowns across the country.
Rooted in Lowe's five-year, $100 million commitment to revitalizing community spaces, Lowe's call for community bucket list ideas is inspired by the iconic Lowe's blue bucket and the millions of Americans dreaming big and working every day to strengthen their hometowns – from volunteers, teachers and nonprofit staff to first responders and service members and their families.  

The company will award Lowe's Community Impact Grants to help fund up to 100 large-scale renovation projects and complete more than 2,000 associate-selected community improvement projects across the country.

"At Lowe's, we know strong communities don't just happen – they're built," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Every day our associates work alongside community helpers to deliver transformational impact for the places we call home. As we look ahead to 2026, we're setting ambitious goals for our work to help strengthen the communities we serve for generations to come."

Lowe's famous blue buckets and red vest associates can be found where people are making a difference across the country. Last year, Lowe's red vest associates delivered more than 10 million square feet of impact nationwide, completing improvement projects such as:

Nominated ideas should benefit a nonprofit, school, city or municipality and eligible project types include rebuilding or renovating:

  • Community resources such as senior citizen centers, food pantries or youth clubs

  • Safe affordable housing including homeless shelters and transitional living facilities

  • Community spaces like parks and gardens, historical theaters, or spaces to gather

  • Veteran and military family services

  • First responder facilities, like fire departments or police stations

  • Skilled trades education facilities 

To inspire project nominations and celebrate big community impact, Lowe's is launching the Lowe's Community Bucket List Tour, taking oversized Lowe's blue buckets to communities from coast to coast. Tour stops include Dallas; Louisville, Kentucky; Philadelphia; Tampa, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; Detroit; St. Louis; Salt Lake City; San Diego; and Phoenix.

Visit Lowes.com/BucketList for complete program terms and to nominate a community improvement project.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com

Media Contact
Laurel Waller
[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

