Lowe's Brings Joy to Holiday Shopping with Seasonal Deals, Access to Member Gifts and Standout Festive Products

Create New Family Holiday Traditions with Help from Lowe's

The joy begins in-store, where Lowe's is helping families to create lasting memories. Add a Lowe's visit to the holiday checklist, as stores nationwide will be packed with seasonal cheer designed to bring families together to build new traditions. Plus, MyLowe's Rewards members can unlock early access to holiday experiences, adding even more joy to the season.

This season, shoppers can:

Get Crafty with Kids' Workshops: MyLowe's Rewards members can join holiday-themed kids' workshops in-store for hands-on activities where kids, accompanied by an adult, can create festive keepsakes:

Saturday, Nov. 15: Holiday Countdown



Saturday, Dec. 20: Santa's Sleigh

Celebrate the Season with Access to Free Member Gifts + : MyLowe's Rewards members can look forward to free member gift offers throughout the season designed to add an extra layer of cheer.

Snap a Festive Photo: Lowe's stores will be transformed into a holiday wonderland, with displays featuring Bumble and Friends alongside 43.5-in Holiday Living sleigh yard decoration as well as prancing and standing reindeer, creating the perfect backdrop for festive photos of a family trip to Lowe's.

Hack the Holidays with AI: Lowe's Mylow – the home improvement industry's first AI-powered virtual assistant – is helping customers avoid the holiday hassle. Shoppers can simply log on to Lowes.com or the Lowe's app and ask Mylow anything from decorating tips and gifting ideas to help with fixing a leaky faucet before the whole family comes over.

Deck the Halls with Deals

Lowe's is bringing bigger and better savings to shoppers this season, making the holidays even more rewarding with special offers, perks and ways to get more FREE for the holidays.

Early Black Friday: From Oct. 30 to Nov. 26, shoppers can take advantage of Buy One, Get One, Two or Three offers on brands such as Craftsman, DEWALT and Kobalt tools, providing more opportunities to get items FREE with purchase. Customers will also find major savings on select appliances from leading brands like LG, GE and Samsung.

Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27) kicks off with one-day, online-only deals, along with early access to Doorbusters online just for MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members. The excitement continues on Black Friday (Nov. 28), when stores open at 6 A.M. with Doorbusters available for all customers, along with savings on appliances, tools, and more. Cyber Monday (Dec. 1) brings a new wave of limited-time, online-only savings for customers.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27) kicks off with one-day, online-only deals, along with early access to Doorbusters online just for MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members. The excitement continues on Black Friday (Nov. 28), when stores open at 6 A.M. with Doorbusters available for all customers, along with savings on appliances, tools, and more. Cyber Monday (Dec. 1) brings a new wave of limited-time, online-only savings for customers. December Deal Drops: Limited-time offers will drop weekly throughout the month of December to help last-minute shoppers cross off their lists with affordable prices on gifts, décor and essentials.

Festive Finds for Everyone on the List

Lowe's helps shoppers tackle their to-do lists with products and gifts for every family member.

"Consumers are looking for smaller indulgences this holiday season," said Jen Wilson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Lowe's. "Many of our most popular holiday items are more impulse driven like our 9.75-foot outdoor Bumble, the latest colorways of our Kobalt Mini Toolboxes and Lowe's Mini Buckets or even our new Lowe's 'fit' for The Elf on the Shelf®. It doesn't always have to be a total home makeover that brings joy home this holiday."

Ensuring holiday essentials remain affordable and accessible, customers can also take advantage of flexible shipping and delivery options and perks for MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members. In addition, through Lowe's lowest price guarantee, if a customer finds a lower price on the same item, Lowe's will match itᐃ.

Visit the nearest Lowe's store or Lowes.com to discover all that Lowe's is offering this season. To give associates time to spend with their loved ones, Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

