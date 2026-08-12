Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Aug. 19

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Aug. 19. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

What: Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call



When: 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 19



Where: Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com.



How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above.

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon ET on Aug. 19, 2026 through Aug. 18, 2027 by visiting Events & Presentations on Lowe's Investor Relations website and clicking on Q2 2026 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal year 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Lowe's is a core value S&P 500 equity stock and a dividend aristocrat. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.