Lowe's Invests $20 Million to Help Nonprofits and Community Organizations Fulfill Bucket List Renovations

The investment fulfills Lowe's Community Impact Program's five-year, $100 million commitment to revitalizing and restoring hometowns. Projects were selected from more than 5,000 nominations through Lowe's Community Bucket List. Each project will address local needs, from expanding food pantries to restoring shelters and safe housing resources to reviving outdoor spaces and renovating facilities for first responders and veterans.

"At Lowe's, we believe strong communities are built by the organizations and people who help their neighbors every day. Through Lowe's Community Impact Program, we're honored to invest in projects that help organizations expand their reach, restore vital spaces and deliver the services communities count on," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Powered by the passion of our 300,000 red vest associates, these projects reflect Lowe's commitment to rolling up our sleeves and making a lasting difference in our hometowns."

This fall, Lowe's Community Impact Projects will help strengthen vital community resources by bringing big dream projects to life. A full list of projects can be found at Lowes.com/HowWeHelp. Projects include:

Complete the Food Insecurity Shared Hub (F.I.S.H.), helping a coalition of nonprofit partners expand community-wide capabilities to distribute food to those in need in Los Angeles;

Expanding critical services for veterans and their families with 5 th Squad in Pearl, Mississippi;

Squad in Pearl, Mississippi; Building an accessible playground and outdoor learning center for Third Creek Elementary in Statesville, North Carolina.

"From helping to cover bills to recreating the comradery that most of us found in the military – we like to think of 5th Squad as a safe place for military members to land," said Lee Stringer, co-founder and president of 5th Squad. "For ten years we've dreamed of transforming our space into a homebase for veterans and their families. The $200,000 Lowe's Community Impact Grant is going to bring those dreams to life and expand our ability to serve."

Visit Lowes.com/HowWeHelp and follow #HowLowesHelps on social media to learn more about Lowe's Community Impact Projects and follow progress of each project as Lowe's helps transform spaces nationwide.

*Media assets available here.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Laurel Waller

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SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.