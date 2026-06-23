Lowe's is Calling on Creators to Help Design and Launch New Products

Lowe's all-new Creator: Into the Blue program provides a forum for creators to pitch, develop and launch product ideas

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Lowe's Creator Network hits its one-year milestone, today the company announced the next evolution of growing with creators. Now, creators in the network, and even those new to joining, will have an opportunity to evolve from content creation to product creation. Through the new program, Lowe's Creator: Into the Blue, creators can pitch innovative product ideas to Lowe's for potential future retail distribution, with the full support of Lowe's product design and development teams to help bring their vision to life. Designed to help creators grow their businesses through product creation, Lowe's Creator: Into the Blue expands Lowe's existing focus on creator partnerships and product innovation.

MrBeast displays the collectible toy kit developed in collaboration with Lowe’s, an example of how creator partnerships can evolve into product creation through the new Lowe’s Creator: Into the Blue program.

This includes:

Lowe's Creator Network , launched in 2025 as the first creator network in the home improvement industry, which helps creators grow through content and curation by connecting creators with Lowe's to share DIY projects, home improvement inspiration and product recommendations, alongside personalized Lowes.com storefronts that allow creators to curate product selections for their audiences.

, launched in 2025 as the first creator network in the home improvement industry, which helps creators grow through content and curation by connecting creators with Lowe's to share DIY projects, home improvement inspiration and product recommendations, alongside personalized Lowes.com storefronts that allow creators to curate product selections for their audiences. Lowe's Into the Blue launched in 2022 to help entrepreneurs bring innovative products to Lowe's customers.

launched in 2022 to help entrepreneurs bring innovative products to Lowe's customers. Lowe's recent collaboration with global creator MrBeast, whose collectible toy kit demonstrated how creator partnerships can evolve beyond content and curation into creation through products that connect with customers in new ways.

As more creators look to expand their businesses through product development, this new program expands creation opportunities to creators of all sizes, even if they are not yet part of Lowe's Creator Network. By joining Lowe's Creator and leveraging the company's credibility in bringing products to market, selected creators may have the opportunity to develop ideas inspired by their audiences with support from Lowe's product development, product design, sourcing and merchandising teams.

"Creators today are evolving their ideas and audiences into businesses, brands and products," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "Through Lowe's Creator Network, we've helped creators grow through content and curation, and we took it a step further with MrBeast by expanding the collaboration into creation with the launch of new products and workshops. Lowe's Creator: Into the Blue is the next evolution of that strategy, allowing us to help more creators move into creation and turn their ideas into products and scalable businesses."

Creators may submit a range of ideas, including:

Existing products seeking distribution, scale and retail exposure

seeking distribution, scale and retail exposure Product ideas needing development and sourcing support

needing development and sourcing support Collaborations tied to an existing Lowe's product line

Applications are now open* through Sept. 1, 2026 at Lowes.com/CreateWithLowes. Lowe's will review submissions following the application period and announce selected creators at a later date.

*Visit Lowes.com/CreateWithLowes for full terms and conditions.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Taylor Bolden

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.