Lowe's Foundation Partners with Metallica's Foundation, All Within My Hands, to Meet Rising Demand for Skilled Trades Education at Community and Technical Colleges Nationwide

MOORESVILLE, N.C. and SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lowe's Foundation is partnering with Metallica's All Within My Hands and its Metallica Scholars Initiative. The Metallica foundation's nationwide program is receiving a $500,000 donation to expand its support of skilled trades training for community college students as enrollments rise at vocationally focused schools.

The $500,000 donation from the Lowe's Foundation will benefit hundreds of students at five community colleges. The donation will help fund critical training, equipment, recruiting and wraparound services. This complements the Lowe's Foundation's growing roster of Gable Grants recipients, which includes 11 other community colleges. The Associated General Contractors of America report that nearly 90 percent of contractors say they have trouble finding skilled workers, and an estimated half a million new skilled tradespeople will be needed to meet demand in 2024 alone, according to the Associated Builders and Contractors.

"Partnering with programs like the Metallica Scholars Initiative is key to the Lowe's Foundation's efforts to ensure the next generation of builders can meet the demands of our modern world," said Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe's Foundation. "As we bring our shared goal to life and strengthen the skilled trades pipeline, we're excited to see students unlocking their full potential through these transformative careers."

This Lowe's Foundation's donation supports the following community colleges:

Pima Community College ( Tucson, Arizona ) will use its funding to support Metallica Scholars training for HVAC, carpentry, electrical and plumbing careers. The program also includes comprehensive career advising.

"Now entering its sixth year, the Metallica Scholars Initiative is an exceptional program focused on workforce education that has proven to be a galvanizing force across the community college ecosystem," said Peter Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. "We are honored to partner with the Lowe's Foundation to grow the trades while positively impacting many lives."

The investment is the latest in the Lowe's Foundation's five-year, $50 million commitment to support the training of 50,000 people for skilled trades careers. Since 2023, the Lowe's Foundation has awarded approximately $18 million in Gable Grants to 24 organizations offering innovative and scalable skilled trades training across the U.S. The next grant application cycle for community-based nonprofits will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. To learn more about the pressing challenges facing the skilled trades, visit Lowes.com/Foundation.

About The Lowe's Foundation

The Lowe's Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) organization founded by Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), is helping develop a community of skilled tradespeople to build and revitalize our homes, neighborhoods and infrastructure for the future. From 2023 through 2028, the Lowe's Foundation is investing $50 million to help prepare 50,000 people for skilled trades careers through grants to community and technical colleges, community-based nonprofit organizations and national nonprofit partners with a strong local presence. To learn more about the Lowe's Foundation, visit Lowes.com/Foundation and follow on Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About All Within My Hands

All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of Metallica and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. The Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) was launched in 2019 by AWMH in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to support workforce education. MSI is currently entering its sixth year and directly supports 42 community colleges across 33 states currently, and over 5,000 students pursuing careers in the trades. To date, Metallica and AWMH have invested over $8.2 million in the American workforce. To learn more about All Within My Hands, visit AllWithinMyHands.org and follow on Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

