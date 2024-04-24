Lowe's Foundation partners with SkillsUSA to celebrate 'Trades Stars' from the Toolbelt Generation on SkillsUSA National Signing Day

Foundation awards $1 million to SkillsUSA and rolls out the blue carpet for students at select Lowe's stores nationwide on May 7, inspiring Gen Z to join skilled trades movement

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor the future generation of Pros who are choosing careers in skilled trades, the Lowe's Foundation has awarded a $1 million Gable Grant to SkillsUSA. The foundation will join SkillsUSA to celebrate thousands of students nationwide on National Signing Day as they commit to skilled trades jobs, apprenticeships or further education in their trade. Select Lowe's stores will host blue carpet events for students, their families and future employers.

Bryan Merino has secured a carpentry job in North Carolina and was introduced to the skilled trades by his father. Bryan will share his plans at a Lowe’s store in Charlotte on SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 7. Alyssa Shriber has secured a carpentry job in Illinois and will announce her plans at a Lowe’s store in Chicago on SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 7. Domenico Petrucci is a SkillsUSA student pursuing career as an HVAC technician and will announce his plans at a Lowe’s store in Miami on SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 7.

In addition to SkillsUSA National Signing Day, the Lowe's Foundation will support SkillsUSA's Work-Based Learning initiative that connects student members to educators, businesses and industry partners. The initiative will prepare more job-ready skilled trades professionals and allow students to obtain industry-recognized certifications, badges, micro-credentials and more.

"Through partnerships with SkillsUSA and the growing generation of future trades professionals, we are helping the world see that trades careers are not just to be respected but revered," said Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe's Foundation. "These workers are making smart and sensible career choices that will benefit our country's homes, neighborhoods and communities for decades to come."

SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 7 will celebrate future skilled tradespeople as they sign their letter of intent to further their education or pursue skilled trades career pathways. Since launching in 2019, over 500,000 students from 4,700 SkillsUSA schools across the country have graduated.

Lowe's will host a blue carpet runway to honor local SkillsUSA students as "Trades Stars" at stores in Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Miami and San Diego. As part of the national campaign, SkillsUSA and the Lowe's Foundation are encouraging students, teachers and parents to engage on social media using the #TradesStars hashtag, promoting students as they begin their next chapter.

"SkillsUSA is empowering students to become skilled professionals who can help meet the country's skilled labor demands – including those in the construction field – for years to come," said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. "With the Lowe's Foundation's support and partnership, we're confident that Trades Stars will elevate the stories of our Signing Day students and inspire other individuals as they embark on their own skilled trades journeys."

Since 2023, the Lowe's Foundation has awarded over $18 million in Gable Grants to 25 organizations offering innovative and scalable skilled trades training across the U.S. Through these grants, program participants are strengthening their skills across carpentry and construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and appliance repair. The next grant application cycle for community-based nonprofits will run from August 1-31. To learn more, visit Lowes.com/Foundation.

About the Lowe's Foundation

The Lowe's Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) organization founded by Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), is helping develop a community of skilled tradespeople to build and revitalize our homes, neighborhoods and infrastructure for the future. From 2023 through 2027, the Lowe's Foundation is investing $50 million to help prepare 50,000 people for skilled trades careers through grants to community and technical colleges, community-based nonprofit organizations and national nonprofit partners with a strong local presence. To learn more about the Lowe's Foundation, visit Lowes.com/Foundation and follow on Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 400,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college / postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent more than 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served nearly 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

