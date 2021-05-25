Lowe's Guardian Angel Gets West Point Grad at the Helm

Ford, Emory MBA, Combat Veteran & West Point graduate, co-founded LGA, www.lowesguardianangel.com ,in 2005 with Windy Lowe and Glenn Lowe. They began with one facility, 2 employees, and 2 clients, later growing their organization to a multimillion-dollar enterprise with five locations and over 50 employees and volunteers.

"This company exists to serve the underserved," said Ford, who stepped into the position on April 1, 2021. "Guided by that mission, we are poised for transformational growth through unprecedented collaboration through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Together we can help multitudes of seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities live their best lives with exceptional care."

In addition to Ford as CEO, LGA also announces the following:

Venicea Preston becomes Chief Operating Officer . Ms. Preston is a registered nurse, MSN, MBA, and 30-year industry veteran.

Elaina Ford , MBA, PMP becomes Company Vice President bringing a wealth of corporate experience in Marketing and Organizational Effectiveness

"Glenn and Windy have done a phenomenal job translating grassroots passion into compassionate care and company growth. This transition builds on their strengths, and we are confident in Alonzo and the team's ability to execute the next phase of growth," said Bryan Dyer, LGA board member & CEO of Yorktown Systems Group

"This is a phenomenal team with great leadership and unlimited potential," said Windy Lowe, co-owner and former CEO. "The transition is the final step in an exciting journey—which was made possible by a group of very special people."

About Lowe's Guardian Angel (LGA)

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Lowe's Guardian Angel is the premier care provider in the Southeast with a mission to help people with disabilities live their best lives through compassionate, competent care. For more information about LGA or to join their growing team of Angels, please visit www.lowesguardianangel.com or contact Elaina Ford at [email protected].

