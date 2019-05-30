Lowe's Heroes And Kenny "The Jet" Smith Renovate Atlanta Area Boys & Girls Club To Kick Off Renovation Across The Nation

"Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America dates back 10 years, providing much needed critical repairs to Clubs throughout the country," said Marvin Ellison, president and chief executive officer of Lowe's. "With one Club located within 15 miles of every Lowe's store, we are committed to ensuring all kids and teens have a safe place to learn and grow, and that engagement is meaningful for our associates, as well."

TNT Sports Analyst and former NBA star Kenny Smith partnered with Lowe's to fully gut and renovate the gym at The Salvation Army Peachcrest Boys & Girls Club so more than 115 Club members may use it daily to engage in programs that promote teamwork and staying active. The renovation includes a brand new court, hoops, scoreboard and new paint. Lowe's associate volunteers from across the Atlanta market, called Lowe's Heroes, also installed new tile around the Clubhouse.

"It feels good to know that youth at this Atlanta area Boys & Girls Club will have access to a nice space where they can engage in physical activity, as I know firsthand the positive impact sports can have on a young child," said Smith. "Teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Lowe's is very important to me, because I know creating a safe environment that allows kids and teens to be themselves will have a positive impact on their future."

Now in its fourth year, Renovation Across the Nation, the largest Club renovation initiative undertaken by Lowe's and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, will bring renovations to more than 25 Clubs nationwide. By the end of 2019, the initiative will have improved more than 175 Clubs with nearly $10 million worth of renovations ranging from disaster relief to critical infrastructure upgrades to newly updated spaces designed for like the arts or sports.

More than 4.7 million youth in America, ages 6 to 18, spend out-of-school time at Boys & Girls Clubs, where they receive support and encouragement to help prepare for life after graduation. With the renewal of this $1.25 million grant from Lowe's, Boys & Girls Clubs of America can continue to expand Club offerings and further reach more kids and teens who need us most. Clubs selected for Renovation Across the Nation will be notified in June.

"The renovation of the gym at our Club will have a tremendous impact on the lives of children that we serve," Joshua Dickerson, Executive Director, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta. "The gym will allow us to serve more teens through physical activities such as basketball, volleyball, and aerobics. The renovation is a part of our ongoing effort to have all members commit a minimum of 30 minutes per day to physical exercise and movement."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at http://www.bgca.org/facebook and http://bgca.org/twitter.

About Lowe's in the Community

Lowe's has supported the communities where its associates live and work for more than 70 years. As a Fortune® 50 home improvement company, Lowe's is committed to creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts through nonprofit partnerships. Across every community we serve, Lowe's associates donate their time and expertise through the Lowe's Heroes volunteer program. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

http://www.bgca.org

