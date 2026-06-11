Lowe's Introduces Exclusive Live Music Benefits and Experiences for Loyalty Members

Across select amphitheaters nationwide, Lowe's is giving loyalty members exclusive perks and new ways to connect through live music all year long

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is bringing MyLowe's Rewards* and MyLowe's Pro Rewards* members exclusive live music experiences through a new multi-year partnership with Live Nation. Members can access exclusive concert perks throughout the season, including discounted kids tickets† with purchase of an adult lawn ticket, complimentary lawn chair rentals at select shows for the first fifty eligible members^ and sweepstakes for a chance to win free tickets all year long. Helping members get more from the experiences they value most, these exclusive offers unlock more ways to enjoy live music with friends and family.

Lowe’s is bringing MyLowe’s Rewards and MyLowe’s Pro Rewards members exclusive live music experiences through a new multi-year partnership with Live Nation.

The partnership also makes Lowe's the first presenting partner of a new amphitheater tailgate experience Live Nation is introducing at select venues this summer. Creating a new way for fans to kick off their night out, the spaces will bring together live entertainment, food and beverage offerings and programming from select Lowe's vendor partners, with specific experiences tailored by venue at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Ruoff Music Center and Jiffy Lube Live. Tailgates begin when general parking lots open, with space available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Through the partnership, Lowe's is meeting customers where they already love to spend time, creating new ways to connect through live music and shared experiences. Designed to deliver both everyday value and meaningful moments, rewards members also get additional ways to save and earn. The free MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards programs, now with more than 30 million members combined, offer personalized savings, bonus points and access to exclusive products and seasonal perks.

Each year, millions of fans return to amphitheaters as part of their summer routines, with 80% saying their local live music venues play a role in the moments they look forward to most with family and friends.

"Music is one of the things that brings people together — families, friends and entire communities — and we love being part of the moments people look forward to all year long," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "Through this partnership, we're leveraging live music to reach new and younger audiences while giving our existing members exclusive perks that make these experiences even more rewarding. It's all about helping families make the most of a night out and rewarding loyalty by showing up in meaningful ways beyond the home."

"When fans come out to a show, they want the whole night to feel special," said Russell Wallach, Global President, Media & Sponsorship at Live Nation. "Jen and the Lowe's team really understood that from the start. We saw an opportunity to build around the moments fans already love during the summer and create more ways for people to spend time together before the music even starts through our new tailgate spaces presented by Lowe's."

MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members can access these benefits starting this summer at participating amphitheaters, with additional perks to come throughout the year. Learn more at https://www.lowes.com/concertperks.

*Loyalty Programs subject to Terms & Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for full program details. Subject to change. MyLowe's Rewards Program subject to terms & conditions. Visit Lowes.com/Terms for details. Subject to change.

†MyLowe's Rewards members who receive a unique code via MyLowe's Rewards communications may purchase "2 for 1" lawn tickets (1 adult ticket and 1 child ticket) to participating concerts, while supplies last. For each participating concert, the first fifty (50) Members 18 years of age or older who enter their code at ticket check out will be able to purchase two (2) discounted tickets. Must purchase two (2) tickets and enter an eligible code to receive the offer. Ticket prices are "all in" pricing. The child using a ticket must be 12 years of age or younger and accompanied at all times at the concert by a parent or legal guardian. Offer is limited to one (1) per customer. Any customer found violating the terms of the Offer may be disqualified. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, cannot be used on past purchases, and is void where prohibited.

^The first fifty (50) MyLowe's Rewards members ("Members") at each participating concert who go to the chair rental location and show their Member ID in the Lowe's app will receive a complimentary chair rental, while supplies last. Members must be 18 years of age or older. Must have a valid concert ticket to claim offer. Offer is limited to one (1) complimentary chair per Member per concert. Offer has no cash value and is void where prohibited. Check venue policy for chair usage terms and return instructions. Sponsor may cancel or suspend the Offer at any time without notice or liability. Sponsor: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal year 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Lowe's Media Team

Amanda Caskey

[email protected]

Live Nation Media Team

Danika Azzarelli

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.