Lowe's to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Brandon J. Sink, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

What: Marvin Ellison and Brandon Sink to participate in virtual fireside chat hosted by Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.



When: 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 18, 2026



Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations at ir.lowes.com for the video webcast A link will be displayed under "Events & Presentations"



How: Watch live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.