Lowe's Launches "Epically More Messi" Campaign to Celebrate Soccer Fever With Its Loyalty Members This Summer

From 10-foot Messi inflatables to exclusive fan experiences, Lowe's delivers bold new ways to celebrate the world's biggest soccer moment

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for the world's biggest soccer moment, Lowe's is going all-in on soccer fandom by rewarding its MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards loyalty members with "Epically More Messi," a new campaign designed to bring the brand's most loyal fans closer to the game – and the greatest player of all time.

Only available at Lowe's, the limited-edition Lionel Messi 10-Ft H Lighted Outdoor Inflatable gives MyLowe's Rewards members exclusive access to a larger-than-life way to show off their passion for soccer while turning their homes into epic match-day destinations.

Building on the partnership with superstar Lionel Messi, Lowe's is introducing a series of bold, consumer-first activations that tap into the growing soccer culture across North America. At the center of the campaign is a limited-edition Lowe's Lionel Messi 10-Ft H Lighted Outdoor Inflatable, giving members exclusive access to a larger-than-life way to show off their passion for Messi and the sport while turning their homes into epic match-day destinations.

To spark excitement nationwide, Lowe's will debut larger-than-life Messi inflatables across key host cities between May 15-17. Each installation will create a can't-miss cultural moment, inviting fans to snap photos and scan a QR code to sign up for MyLowe's Rewards* or Mylowe's Pro Rewards. Current members and those who sign up as new members will receive early access to purchase their own inflatable when it becomes available on May 18.

Installations will appear at iconic locations, including:

Atlanta – Piedmont Park

– Piedmont Park Dallas – Klyde Warren Park

– Klyde Warren Park Miami – Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park

– Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park New York – Seaport District

MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members can purchase the limited-run inflatable for just $99 through a members-only access experience beginning Monday, May 18 at 10:10 a.m. ET on Lowes.com/MoreMessi. Lowe's will also have a limited quantity available in select stores across 11 host cities beginning Wednesday, May 20, the inflatable is designed to be a standout symbol of fandom during the tournament.

Lowe's is also preparing to drop an epic, social-first fan experience set to appear during one of the biggest stages in sports. Timed to coincide with the final match of soccer's biggest international tournament, the brand will unlock a surprise moment featuring Lionel Messi, amplified by insider authority Fabrizio Romano and ESPN personality Katie Feeney - creating a can't-miss experience built for fans. With Romano breaking the game's biggest news and Feeney's deep connection to the next generation of fans, their involvement signals a rare, all-access moment fans won't want to miss.

Through the program, MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members will have the chance to engage with exclusive content and epic Messi giveaways, bringing fans even closer to the action beyond the pitch.

"Soccer fandom is rooted in passion, pride and showing up in an EPIC way," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "With 'Epically More Messi,' we're creating new ways to bring our most passionate and loyal Lowe's fans more rewards – in this case, access to limited-edition merchandise, epic Messi drops over social and more."

Further building on its credibility in the sport, Lowe's is also bringing back legendary soccer voices and father-son broadcast duo, Andrés Cantor and Nico Cantor, as official campaign partners. Together, they will help drive excitement across broadcast, digital and social channels, connecting with both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the tournament.

"Soccer fandom in the U.S. is at an all-time high, and a legend like Lionel Messi can bring communities together in powerful ways," said soccer broadcasting icon Andres Cantor. "With 'Epically More Messi,' Lowe's is creating experiences that meet fans where they are – at home and at their neighborhood fields where many soccer dreams begin."

For more information on the campaign, please visit Lowes.com/MoreMessi.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Amanda Caskey

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

Disclaimers

*Loyalty Programs subject to Terms & Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for full program details. Subject to change. MyLowe's Rewards Program subject to terms & conditions. Visit Lowes.com/Terms for details. Subject to change.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.