Lowest Prices Ever on Canon Cameras at B&H Photo
Photography News: The holiday season brings loads of deals to B&H Photo, and this year there are some incredible offers on the Canon 5D Mark IV and the EOS R cameras.
Dec 13, 2019, 14:38 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is excited to share the latest deals for Canon cameras, including the lowest prices ever on the EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR and EOS R Mirrorless Camera. These are both spectacular stills cameras that can also capture high-resolution 4K video. Each of these cameras can be found at B&H in a variety of kits which feature various lenses and accessories. This means you can get a complete package that is ready to use, more easily. B&H is also offering free accessories with both the EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR and the EOS R Mirrorless Cameras.
B&H Photo is pleased to offer these incredible values on these popular cameras, just in time for holiday shopping. For more information and to get yourself or a loved one an amazing camera, stop by B&H today or visit us online.
