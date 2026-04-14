Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., and Korein Tillery, LLC Announce Proposed Settlements of A Class Action For Persons That Purchased Residential Real Estate in the United States Since 2006 That was Listed on a Multiple Listing Service ("MLS")

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal Notice

Did You Buy Residential Real Estate in the United States Since 2006 That was Listed on a Multiple Listing Service ("MLS")?

You could receive money from $28.5 Million in Settlements.

This Summary Notice is to alert you to proposed Settlements of $20,000,000 reached with Settling Defendant Keller Williams Realty, LLC fna Keller Williams Realty, Inc. ("Keller Williams") and $8,500,000 reached with Settling Defendant RE/MAX, LLC ("RE/MAX" and, together with Keller Williams, "Settling Defendants") in a pending class action (the "Action").

The capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice, including the State Statutory Periods, are defined in the detailed Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement ("Notice"), the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement with Keller Williams, and the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement with RE/MAX ("Settlement Agreements"), which are available at www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the "Court") authorized this Summary Notice and has appointed the lawyers listed below to represent the Settlement Class in this Action:

Vincent Briganti Margaret Maclean Noelle Forde LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. 44 S. Broadway, Suite 1100 White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 733-7205 [email protected] Randall P. Ewing George A. Zelcs Ryan Z. Cortazar KOREIN TILLERY, LLC 205 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1950 Chicago, IL 60601 (312) 641-9750 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] Steven M. Berezney KOREIN TILLERY, LLC 505 N. 7th St., Suite 3600 St. Louis, MO 63101 (314) 241-4844 [email protected]

Who is a member of the Settlement Class?

The proposed Settlement Class consists of all persons (including entities) who purchased residential real estate in the United States, from the beginning of the State Statutory Period through April 14, 2026, that was listed on a MLS. The RE/MAX settlement class, but not the Keller Williams settlement class, excludes individuals who were members of RE/MAX's settlement class in Burnett, et al. v. The National Association of REALTORS®, et al., No. 4:19-cv-00332 (W.D. Mo.).

If you are not sure if you are included in the Settlement Class, you can get more information, including the detailed Notice, at www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-329-4562 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-800-329-4562).

What is this lawsuit about, and what do the Settlements provide?

Plaintiffs allege that Keller Williams, RE/MAX, and other Defendants conspired to raise, fix, maintain, or stabilize residential real estate broker commissions, which in turn injured home buyers by inflating home prices and reducing the quality of buyer-broker services. Plaintiffs are suing Keller Williams, RE/MAX, and the other Defendants for state antitrust and consumer protection violations.

Keller Williams and RE/MAX dispute Plaintiffs' allegations and deny, among other things, that they engaged in any conspiracy or violated any laws. Nevertheless, to avoid the uncertainty and risk of further litigation and the duration, expense, difficulties, and delays inherent in such litigation, Keller Williams and RE/MAX have agreed to settle the claims in this lawsuit, and to pay $28.5 million to eligible Class Members. Keller Williams and RE/MAX have also agreed to cooperation in the ongoing lawsuit.

If the Settlements are approved, the Action will be resolved against Keller Williams. For RE/MAX, the Action will be resolved with respect to Class Members, but will continue on behalf of those excluded from the RE/MAX settlement class by virtue of being members of RE/MAX's settlement class in Burnett, et al. v. The National Association of REALTORS®, et al., No. 4:19-cv-00332 (W.D. Mo.). The lawsuit will continue against the other (non-settling) Defendants.

If the Settlements are not approved, the Action will continue against all Defendants, including Keller Williams and RE/MAX, and Plaintiffs will continue to pursue their claims against all Defendants.

Will I get a payment?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not opt out, you will be eligible for a payment under the Settlements if you file a valid Claim Form. Payment amounts will be based on a plan of distribution and will depend on the number of valid claims, the number of properties you purchased, and the amount of commissions paid in those transactions. You may obtain more information at www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-329-4562 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-800-329-4562).

Claim Forms must be postmarked by August 25, 2026 or submitted online at www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com on or before 11:59 p.m. Central Time on August 25, 2026.

What are my rights?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not opt out, you will be bound by the Court's decisions and release certain legal rights against the Settling Defendants and Settling Defendant Released Parties as explained in the detailed Notice and Settlement Agreements, which are available at www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com. If you do not want to take part in the proposed Settlements and want to keep your right to sue Keller Williams and RE/MAX yourself, you must opt out by June 23, 2026. You may object to the proposed Settlements, the plan of distribution, and/or Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees, payment of Litigation Expenses, and Service Awards to Plaintiffs. If you want to object, you must do so by June 23, 2026. Information on how to opt out or object is contained in the detailed Notice, which is available at www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com.

When is the Settlement Hearing?

The Court will hold a hearing from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Courtroom 1425, located at the Everett McKinley Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604, on July 28, 2026 to consider whether to finally approve the proposed Settlements, plans of distribution, application for an award of attorneys' fees up to one-third of the Settlement Fund, Litigation Expenses up to $4.5 million, up to $500,000.00 for future Litigation Expenses, and Service Awards up to $10,000 per settlement class representative. You or your lawyer may ask to participate and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to. Any changes to the time and place of the hearing, or other deadlines, will be posted to www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com as soon as is practicable. Please check the Settlement Website or the Court's PACER system to verify that changes regarding the hearing have not taken place.

For more information, call toll-free 1-800-329-4562 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-800-329-4562) or visit www.HomeBuyerLitigation.com.

**** PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE COURT OR THE CLERK OF THE COURT FOR

INFORMATION ABOUT THE SETTLEMENTS. ****

SOURCE Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. and Korein Tillery, LLC