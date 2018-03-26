Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euroyen-Based Derivatives between January 1, 2006 through June 30, 2011

The purpose of this Notice is to inform you of your rights in connection with a proposed settlement with Settling Defendants The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, UFJ, Ltd. ("BTMU") and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("MUTB") in the actions titled Laydon v. Mizuho Bank Ltd., et al., 12-cv-3419 (GBD) (S.D.N.Y.) and Sonterra Capital Master Fund, Ltd., et al. v. UBS AG, et al., 15-cv-5844 (GBD) (S.D.N.Y.). The settlement with BTMU and MUTB ("Settlement") is not a settlement with any other Defendant and thus is not dispositive of any of Plaintiffs' claims against the remaining Defendants.

The Settlement has been proposed in two class action lawsuits concerning the alleged manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate for Japanese Yen ("Yen LIBOR") and the Euroyen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate ("Euroyen TIBOR") from January 1, 2006 through June 30, 2011, inclusive. The Settlement will provide $30 million to pay claims from persons who transacted in Euroyen-Based Derivatives from January 1, 2006 through June 30, 2011, inclusive. If you qualify, you may send in a Proof of Claim and Release form to potentially get benefits, or you can exclude yourself from the Settlement, or object to it.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007-1312) authorized this Notice. Before any money is paid, the Court will hold a Fairness Hearing to decide whether to approve the Settlement.

Who Is Included?

You are a member of the "Settlement Class" if you purchased, sold, held, traded, or otherwise had any interest in Euroyen-Based Derivatives at any time from January 1, 2006 through June 30, 2011, inclusive. Excluded from the Settlement Class are (i) the Defendants and any parent, subsidiary, affiliate or agent of any Defendant or any co-conspirator whether or not named as a defendant; and (ii) the United States Government.

Contact your brokerage firm to see if you purchased, sold, held, traded, or otherwise had any interest in Euroyen-Based Derivatives. If you are not sure you are included, you can get more information, including the Settlement Agreement, Mailed Notice, Plan of Allocation, Proof of Claim and Release, and other important documents, at www.EuroyenSettlement.com ("Settlement Website") or by calling toll free 1-866-217-4453.

What Is This Litigation About?

Plaintiffs allege that each Defendant, from January 1, 2006 through June 30, 2011, inclusive, manipulated or aided and abetted the manipulation of Yen LIBOR, Euroyen TIBOR, and the prices of Euroyen-Based Derivatives. Defendants allegedly did so by using several means of manipulation. For example, panel banks that made the daily Yen LIBOR and/or Euroyen TIBOR submissions to the British Bankers' Association and Japanese Bankers' Association respectively (collectively, "Contributor Bank Defendants"), such as BTMU and MUTB, allegedly falsely reported their cost of borrowing in order to financially benefit their Euroyen-Based Derivatives positions. Contributor Bank Defendants also allegedly requested that other Contributor Bank Defendants make false Yen LIBOR and Euroyen TIBOR submissions on their behalf to benefit their Euroyen-Based Derivatives positions.

Plaintiffs further allege that inter-dealer brokers, intermediaries between buyers and sellers in the money markets and derivatives markets (the "Broker Defendants"), had knowledge of, and provided substantial assistance to, the Contributor Bank Defendants' foregoing alleged manipulations of Euroyen-Based Derivatives in violation of Section 22(a)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, 7 U.S.C. § 25(a)(1). For example, Contributor Bank Defendants allegedly used the Broker Defendants to manipulate Yen LIBOR, Euroyen TIBOR, and the prices of Euroyen-Based Derivatives by disseminating false "Suggested LIBORs," publishing false market rates on broker screens, and publishing false bids and offers into the market.

Plaintiffs have asserted legal claims under various theories, including federal antitrust law, the Commodity Exchange Act, the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and common law.

BTMU and MUTB have consistently and vigorously denied Plaintiffs' allegations. BTMU and MUTB entered into a Settlement Agreement with Plaintiffs, despite each believing that it is not liable for the claims asserted against it, to avoid the further expense, inconvenience, and distraction of burdensome and protracted litigation, thereby putting this controversy to rest and avoiding the risks inherent in complex litigation.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

Under the Settlement, BTMU and MUTB agreed to pay $30 million into a Settlement Fund. If the Court approves the Settlement, potential members of the Settlement Class who qualify and send in valid Proof of Claim and Release forms may receive a share of the Settlement Fund after they are reduced by the payment of certain expenses. The Settlement Agreement, available at the Settlement Website, describes all of the details about the proposed Settlement. The exact amount each qualifying Settling Class Member will receive from the Settlement Fund cannot be calculated until (1) the Court approves the Settlement; (2) certain amounts identified in the full Settlement Agreement are deducted from the Settlement Fund; and (3) the number of participating Class Members and the amount of their claims are determined. In addition, each Settling Class Member's share of the Settlement Fund will vary depending on the information the Settling Class Member provides on their Proof of Claim and Release form.

The number of claimants who send in claims varies widely from case to case. If less than 100% of the Settlement Class sends in a Proof of Claim and Release form, you could get more money.

How Do You Ask For a Payment?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, you may seek to participate in the Settlement by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release to the Settlement Administrator at the address provided on the Settlement Website postmarked no later than September 25, 2018. You may obtain a Proof of Claim and Release on the Settlement Website or by calling the toll-free number referenced above. If you are a member of the Settlement Class but do not timely file a Proof of Claim and Release, you will still be bound by the releases set forth in the Settlement Agreement if the Court enters an order approving the Settlement Agreement.

If you timely submitted a Proof of Claim and Release pursuant to the class notice dated June 22, 2016 ("2016 Notice") related to the $58 million settlements with Defendants R.P. Martin Holdings Limited, Martin Brokers (UK) Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Citibank, N.A., Citibank Japan Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, and HSBC Bank plc or pursuant to the August 3, 2017 Notice, amended September 14, 2017 (the "2017 Notice") related to the $148 million settlements with Defendants Deutsche Bank AG, DB Group Services (UK) Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and J.P. Morgan Securities plc, you do not have to submit a new Proof of Claim and Release to participate in this Settlement with BTMU and MUTB. Any member of the Settlement Class who previously submitted a Proof of Claim and Release in connection with the 2016 Notice or 2017 Notice will be subject to and bound by the releases set forth in the Settlement Agreement with BTMU and MUTB, unless such member submits a timely and valid request for exclusion, explained below.

What Are Your Other Options?

All requests to be excluded from the Settlement must be made in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice and must be postmarked to the Settlement Administrator no later than June 7, 2018. The Settlement Notice, available at the Settlement Website, explains how to exclude yourself or object. All requests for exclusion must comply with the requirements set forth in the Settlement Notice to be honored. If you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by the Settlement Agreement and can independently pursue claims at your own expense. However, if you exclude yourself, you will not be eligible to share in the Net Settlement Fund or otherwise participate in the Settlement.

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing in these cases on July 12, 2018, to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request by the lawyers representing all members of the Settlement Class (Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.) for an award of attorneys' fees of no more than twenty-three percent (23%) of the Settlement Fund for investigating the facts, litigating the case, and negotiating the settlement, and for replenishment of the litigation fund created to reimburse their costs and expenses in the amount of no more than $500,000. The lawyers for the Settlement Class may also seek additional reimbursement of fees, costs, and expenses in connection with services provided after the Fairness Hearing. These payments will also be deducted from the Settlement Fund before any distributions are made to the Settlement Class.

You may ask to appear at the Fairness Hearing, but you do not have to. For more information, call toll free 1-866-217-4453 or visit the website www.EuroyenSettlement.com.

1 "Euroyen-Based Derivatives" means (i) a Euroyen TIBOR futures contract on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME"); (ii) a Euroyen TIBOR futures contract on the Tokyo Financial Exchange, Inc. ("TFX"), Singapore Exchange ("SGX"), or London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange ("LIFFE") entered into by a U.S. Person, or by a Person from or through a location within the U.S.; (iii) a Japanese Yen currency futures contract on the CME; (iv) a Yen LIBOR- and/or Euroyen TIBOR-based interest rate swap entered into by a U.S. Person, or by a Person from or through a location within the U.S.; (v) an option on a Yen LIBOR and/or Euroyen TIBOR-based interest rate swap ("swaption") entered into by a U.S. Person, or by a Person from or through a location within the U.S.; (vi) a Japanese Yen currency forward agreement entered into by a U.S. Person, or by a Person from or through a location within the U.S.; and/or (vii) a Yen LIBOR- and/or Euroyen TIBOR-based forward rate agreement entered into by a U.S. Person, or by a Person from or through a location within the U.S.

2 The "Settlement Agreement" means the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, UFJ, Ltd. ("BTMU") and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("MUTB") entered into on January 23, 2018.

