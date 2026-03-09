Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Announces Notice of Class Action If You Paid for Some or All of the Purchase Price of Amitiza and or Generic Versions of Amitiza as a Third-Party Payor

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

If you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of Amitiza

and/or generic versions of Amitiza (Lubiprostone) as a third-party payor,

a class action lawsuit may affect your rights.

Your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit regarding the price paid for brand and generic Amitiza by third-party payors filed against Defendants Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. (collectively "Takeda" or "the Defendants"). The lawsuit, which is pending in the District of Massachusetts, alleges Defendants engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition in the market for lubiprostone. Plaintiff alleges Defendants' scheme delayed the entry of generic competition for Takeda's brand name prescription pharmaceutical drug Amitiza for up to five years, causing TPPs to pay supra-competitive prices for Amitiza and its AB-rated alternatives during the relevant time period, and Plaintiff seeks to recover damages from Defendants. The lawsuit asserts that, as a result of Takeda's alleged unlawful conduct, the prices paid for the at-issue drugs were higher than they otherwise would have been.

This is only a summary. The Court has not decided whether Defendants did anything wrong. There is no money available now, and no guarantee there will be. For additional details, please read the Long-Form Notice available at www.AmitizaTPPLitigation.com.

Who Is Included?

You are a member of the Class(es) if you are a TPP and you purchased or paid for prescription drugs as described as follows:

(1) Damages Class. From October 1, 2016, through March 31, 2024, you purchased or paid for Amitiza and/or AB-rated generic versions of Amitiza in California, Connecticut (11/30/2020 or later), District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland (10/1/2017 or later), Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Vermont, from any of the Defendants or any other generic manufacturer, or their subsidiaries or affiliates;

(2) Unjust Enrichment Class. From October 1, 2016, through March 31, 2024, you purchased or paid for some or all of the purchase price of Amitiza and/or AB-rated generic versions of Amitiza in California (11/30/2021 or later), Connecticut (7/10/2017 or later), District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland (10/1/2017 or later), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia, from any of the Defendants or any other generic manufacturer, or their subsidiaries or affiliates.

You are not a member of the Classes if you are among the following:

natural person consumers;

Defendants, their officers, directors, management, employees, subsidiaries, and affiliates;

all federal and state governmental entities except for cities, towns, municipalities, or counties with self-funded prescription drug plans;

all persons or entities who purchased Amitiza or their AB-rated generic versions for purposes of resale;

fully insured health plans ( i.e. , health plans that purchased insurance covering 100% of their reimbursement obligation to members); and

, health plans that purchased insurance covering 100% of their reimbursement obligation to members); and pharmacy benefit managers.

A more detailed notice is available at www.AmitizaTPPLitigation.com.

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: If you are a member of a Class, by doing nothing you will remain in that Class and may be entitled to share in any recovery that may come from a trial or settlement with the Defendants for that Class. You will be bound by any decision of the Court in this lawsuit (including a judgment in favor of the Defendants) as to that Class, and you will give up your rights to sue any of the Defendants about the same set of facts, series of transactions, or legal claims involved in this lawsuit as to that Class.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF: This is the only option that allows you to file or be part of another lawsuit against the Defendants relating to the claims in this case. If you exclude yourself from the Classes, you will not be bound by any of the Court's orders in this case as to those Classes' claims against the Defendants, nor will you be entitled to participate in and benefit from a recovery, if any, on behalf of those Classes. Any dispute about your request to be excluded will be resolved by the Court. The deadline to exclude yourself from the Classes is April 10, 2026. Specific instructions on how to request exclusion are included in the Long-Form Notice available for download at www.AmitizaTPPLitigation.com.

The Trial

The trial is scheduled to commence on April 13, 2026, at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, One Courthouse Way, Boston, Massachusetts 02110. Any changes to the date or location of the trial will be posted to the case website.

Want More Information?

Go to www.AmitizaTPPLitigation.com, call 1-877-543-8491, email [email protected], or write to Amitiza TPP Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170800, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

DATED: March 3, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

SOURCE Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.