Lowry Solutions Achieves CMMC Level 2 (SA) Compliance, Strengthening Cybersecurity for Defense Contracts

BRIGHTON, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1974, Lowry Solutions has been a trusted leader in the industry for over five decades, delivering innovative technology solutions with a legacy of excellence and reliability. Today, Lowry Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions and services, proudly announces that it is compliant with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 (SA) requirements. This milestone underscores Lowry Solutions' ongoing commitment to safeguarding sensitive government data and meeting stringent cybersecurity standards across the defense industrial base.

The CMMC program is designed to ensure that government contractors and subcontractors implement robust security measures to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI). Achieving Level 2 (SA) compliance demonstrates that Lowry Solutions has implemented the full set of 110 controls aligned to NIST SP 800171, validating mature practices in areas such as access control, encryption, audit logging, configuration management, incident response, and ongoing vulnerability management.

"This achievement reflects our dedication to cybersecurity excellence and our proactive approach to compliance," said [Nick Spaniola, Lowry Solutions – Director of IT]. "As a trusted partner to the defense industry, we understand the critical importance of protecting national security information and maintaining the integrity of the supply chain."

What CMMC Level 2 (SA) Means for Our Customers:

Stronger protection for sensitive data (FCI): Your data is handled within controls mapped to NIST SP 800171, including multifactor authentication, leastprivilege access, network segmentation, encryption of data in transit and at rest, and continuous monitoring—reducing risk of unauthorized access or data loss.

Contract readiness for defense programs: Working with a CMMC Level 2–compliant partner helps streamline eligibility for DoD contracts that require protection of FCI, supporting smoother due diligence and supplier assurance reviews.

Independent validation and continuous improvement: Level 2 (SA) requires recurring assessments and sustained adherence to rigorous controls. Customers benefit from our continuous security testing, logging, and corrective action processes designed to keep protections effective over time.

Supply Chain assurance: CMMC emphasizes secure handling of information across the supply chain. Our processes, training, and flowdown practices help ensure subcontractors and partners align to the same high bar for cybersecurity.

Faster, safer collaboration: Standardized secure workflows for user onboarding, access requests, incident reporting, and data sharing help your teams collaborate with Lowry Solutions more quickly—without compromising security.

Reduced compliance burden for you: By engaging a partner operating to CMMC Level 2 (SA), you inherit measurable security assurances that can simplify your own compliance documentation and risk management activities.

With CMMC Level 2 (SA) compliance, Lowry Solutions is well positioned to support defense and federal customers with secure, compliant technology solutions. The company maintains robust security awareness training, documented incident response playbooks, and continuous monitoring to drive ongoing improvement in its cybersecurity posture. For more information please visit; https://lowrysolutions.com/government/federal/

Headquartered in Brighton, Michigan, Lowry Solutions has been delivering innovative technology solutions since 1974 . With over five decades of experience, the company specializes in enterprise mobility, IoT, and managed services, helping organizations optimize operations and enhance security across their technology ecosystems. www.lowrysolutions.com

