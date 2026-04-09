Lowry Solutions Takes Real-Time Visibility Live at MODEX 2026

BRIGHTON, Mich. and ATLANTA, Apr. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowry Solutions will present its connected asset tracking and enterprise mobility solutions at MODEX 2026, taking place April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. At Booth A2529, the company will demonstrate how organizations can achieve real-time visibility across operations by connecting existing systems into a unified platform.

View PDF End-to-End Manufacturing Visibility in Real Time

As supply chains become more complex, many organizations still rely on disconnected tools, manual processes, and delayed data. These gaps reduce efficiency and slow the ability to respond to operational changes.

"Ask yourself this—if something breaks in your operation right now, would you know instantly… or later? That gap is exactly what we're here to close. MODEX is a great opportunity for Lowry Solutions to demonstrate how we're helping customers execute at the dock door, not just gain visibility. At the Lowry booth, we'll be showcasing shipment verification powered by Sonaria's modern user experience—using RFID and real-time data to automatically validate outbound shipments and ensure the right products go on the right truck every time. By combining Lowry's deep deployment expertise with Sonaria's execution-focused platform, we're enabling customers to reduce errors, improve throughput, and scale with confidence."

— John Wirthlin, GM/VP, Sonaria

At the event, Lowry will bring this approach to life through a combination of connected technologies:

RFID for automated asset tracking

Barcode systems for accurate data capture

GPS tracking for in-transit visibility

IoT sensors for real-time monitoring

These capabilities are unified through the Sonaria platform and supported by partnerships with Zebra Technologies, BlueFletch, and 42Gears Mobility Systems. Together, they enable organizations to improve accuracy, reduce manual effort, and gain better control across warehouses, manufacturing, and distribution environments.

Visitors to Booth A2529 will experience live demonstrations of real-time tracking, automated workflows, and centralized device management, showing how connected systems perform in real operational conditions.

Industry trends reinforce the urgency of this shift:

Over 60% of supply chain leaders report limited real-time visibility

Integrated systems can improve operational efficiency by up to 35%

Demand for connected supply chain technologies continues to grow globally

Think about your operation right now. What can't you see?

Visit Booth A2529 at MODEX Atlanta 2026 and see how your operation could run with real-time visibility. Bring your toughest workflow challenge, and we'll show you how to solve it.

About Lowry Solutions

Lowry Solutions is a provider of enterprise mobility, asset tracking, and data capture solutions that help organizations improve visibility and operational performance. By integrating RFID, barcode, IoT, and mobile technologies, Lowry enables businesses to connect systems, automate workflows, and make faster, data-driven decisions across complex supply chains.

Media Contact: John Wirthlin, Sr. Product and Marketing Manager - Sonaria, [email protected], www.sonaria.com

SOURCE Lowry Solutions