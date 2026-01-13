Sonaria Launches at Zebra Sales Kick Off Event This January

Showcasing RFID Solutions for Manufacturing and Warehouse Operations

BRIGHTON, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonaria, a modern RFID software platform purpose-built for operational visibility, today announced its official launch as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) at Zebra's annual Sales Kick Off (SKO). At the event, Sonaria is showcasing two core solution offerings— Sonaria Manufacturing and Sonaria Warehouse —designed to help customers achieve real-time visibility, higher accuracy, and measurable operational improvements using Zebra RFID technology.

Sonaria delivers a modular, role-based RFID software platform that integrates seamlessly with Zebra fixed readers, handhelds, and mobile devices. Designed for real-world operations, Sonaria enables manufacturers and warehouse operators to move beyond pilots and spreadsheets to achieve production-grade RFID deployments with rapid time-to-value.

Sonaria Manufacturing provides end-to-end traceability across raw materials, work-in-progress (WIP), and finished goods. By delivering real-time insight into where products are, how they are moving, and what stage of production they are in, Sonaria helps manufacturers improve production accuracy, reduce errors, and gain operational visibility—without disrupting existing workflows.

Sonaria Warehouse focuses on inbound, inventory, and outbound operations, enabling faster dock-to-stock, highly accurate inventory visibility, reduced cycle counting effort, and fewer shipping errors. By turning raw RFID reads into actionable operational intelligence, Sonaria helps warehouse teams increase accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in daily execution. For more information on how Sonaria interacts in the manufacturing and warehouse industries please visit www.sonaria.com

Early Sonaria deployments demonstrated measurable operational improvements, including:

70–80% faster dock-to-stock in RFID-enabled receiving workflows

Inventory accuracy approaching 99.9% for tagged inventory

Up to 70% reduction in manual cycle counting effort

Real-time visibility into WIP movement and inventory status without disrupting operations

These benchmarks reflect early customer deployments and partner-led implementations using Zebra RFID infrastructure.

"RFID isn't failing in manufacturing and warehouses—deployments fail when the software isn't built for operations," said John Wirthlin, Sr. Product and Marketing Manager at Sonaria. "Sonaria was designed to close that gap by turning raw RFID reads into real-time execution, measurable KPIs, and outcomes teams can actually run their business on."

As a Zebra ISV, Sonaria is designed to support channel-led engagements, including solution-in-a-box deployments, partner-friendly pricing models, and clear, value-based outcomes aligned to customer KPIs. Sonaria enables Zebra sellers and partners to accelerate customer success with RFID solutions that are scalable, repeatable, and production ready.

Sonaria is now available for Zebra sellers and channel partners seeking a flexible, enterprise-ready RFID software platform to accelerate customer outcomes in manufacturing and warehouse operations.

About Sonaria

Sonaria is a modular RFID software platform delivering real-time operational visibility for manufacturing, warehouse, and supply-chain environments. Designed for scalability, speed, and partner success, Sonaria transforms raw RFID data into actionable insights that drive measurable business outcomes.

