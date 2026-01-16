Lowtemp Industries' Mini Osprey 2.0™ Gains Rapid Adoption Among Boutique Solventless Labs and Homegrowers

Hundreds of Mini Osprey units sold in 2025 as operators move away from hand washing toward scalable, repeatable hashwashing systems

ARVADA, Colo., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowtemp Industries, the leading manufacturer of solventless extraction equipment and concentrate packaging automation solutions, announced strong early adoption of its Mini Osprey 2.0 hash washing system following its launch on November 10th.

The rapid uptake highlights a broader shift within the solventless cannabis extraction sector, as boutique laboratories and artisan hashmakers increasingly replace manual paddle washing and improvised hashwashing vessels with purpose-built systems designed for consistency and higher product quality. The Mini Osprey 2.0 has quickly become a preferred solution for operators seeking professional-grade wash performance and yields at a more affordable price point.

Designed specifically for solventless ice water extraction, the Mini Osprey 2.0 delivers controlled, uniform agitation that reduces operator variability while preserving trichome integrity. Its compact footprint and efficient workflow make it well-suited for boutique labs, homegrowers, caregivers, R&D facilities, and processors running frequent small batch washes across multiple cultivars.

"The Mini Osprey 2.0 is quickly being adopted by experienced, legacy hashmakers who are re-evaluating the limitations of hand washing," said Levi Lanzrath, Owner and Founder of Lowtemp Industries. "We're seeing operators who have relied on plastic washing machines or paddles and manual techniques for years transition to the Mini Osprey system because it delivers more consistent results, improves repeatability, and reduces labor while increasing quality via precision controls that you simply cannot achieve with hand washing."

The Mini Osprey 2.0 incorporates several key updates informed by direct customer feedback and real world lab testing. The brand-new, purpose-built controller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allows operators to fine-tune wash intensity with more precise control, while enabling over-the-air updates. Its patented FloTex technology alongside an upgraded ultra low shear 304 stainless steel impeller enables easier cleaning with AlcoJet solutions. It also features a fully revamped enclosure lid for more ergonomic, closed-environment wash cycles. Finally, a premium thermocouple sensor allows operators to even further refine their wash cycles with precise temperature controls.

For boutique solventless labs, the Mini Osprey 2.0 offers a scalable platform that supports standardized processes and consistent outcomes, which are critical factors as solventless products such as live rosin and live rosin cartridges continue to gain market share. Operators can replicate wash parameters across batches, improve resin separation predictability, and allocate labor more efficiently compared to manual washing methods.

Lowtemp Industries has built its reputation by developing modular, American-made equipment tailored to solventless workflows, from washing through pressing and post-processing. The success of the Mini Osprey platform reflects the company's focus on engineering solutions that align with the operational needs of modern solventless production.

"As the solventless category matures, operators are looking for equipment that supports process control and repeatability," Lanzrath added. "The Mini Osprey 2.0 fills that gap for small and mid-scale producers who want professional results without unnecessary complexity."

About Lowtemp Industries

Founded in 2016, Lowtemp Industries has grown over the last decade to become the cannabis industry's leading solventless extraction and packaging automation equipment manufacturer that specializes in affordable, modular solutions. The company serves commercial cannabis processors and boutique laboratories with tools designed to improve consistency, efficiency, and quality throughout the solventless workflow.

