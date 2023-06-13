Loxx Boxx Revolutionizes Home Delivery and Package Security with Over 350,000 Deliveries Safely Received

With over half a decade of unwavering dedication to innovation, research, and development, Loxx Boxx sets the standard for secure package delivery solutions as a definitive leader in the parcel box category.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loxx Boxx, a leading provider of state-of-the-art package security solutions, combats the rising problems of package theft and parcel damage with an innovative solution designed to set a new standard for protection, the Loxx Boxx. With over 260 million packages stolen by porch pirates in 2022 – an increase of 50 million over 20211 – Loxx Boxx was born out of necessity and purposely created to put an end to porch piracy.

Loxx Boxx Secure Package Delivery Solution

The U.S. shipped, received, and returned 21.2 billion parcels in 2022, totaling a daily average of 58 million or over 600 per second2. With the expected increase in home delivery in 2023, the likelihood of package theft or damage will also rise, indicating a dire need for a reliable solution. Enter Loxx Boxx, a state-of-the-art package security solution meticulously engineered as a safe delivery box that provides all couriers (USPS, UPS, FedEx, etc.) a secure container to store parcels upon delivery, protecting them until retrieved by an authorized user.

"While solutions such as doorbell cameras and sensors have become increasingly popular, they simply capture footage of porch piracy and do not prevent the actual theft. Frequently, customers end up watching their packages being carried away instead," shares Kathy Sides, co-founder of Loxx Boxx. "To directly address this growing problem, we have spent the past half-decade perfecting Loxx Boxx in order to provide an affordable, reliable, and sturdy solution that safeguards packages against theft. We're improving last-mile delivery security for customers in all 50 states, ensuring that parcels end up in the right hands time after time."

The Loxx Boxx is available in two sizes – Classic and Household – to accommodate deliveries of nearly any shape and size. Constructed out of durable steel that is welded tight to safeguard parcels against porch pirates, pests, and the elements, both models come fully assembled and include mounting hardware to make the setup process quick and easy. Loxx Boxx is available in various color finishes with an easy-to-clean, fade-proof UV-resistant coating. A durable rechargeable battery powers Loxx Boxx, which negates the need for AC power. To fortify protection, it also includes a thermometer to monitor the container's internal temperature and a tamper alarm to deter anyone trying to force the box open.

Each Loxx Boxx purchase comes with 30 days of free access to the Loxx Boxx app subscription, renewing at $1.99 monthly after the first month. The user-friendly companion mobile app allows Loxx Boxx users to manage deliveries and stay updated with real-time notifications of all Loxx Boxx activity – including internal temperature, tampering, and access/delivery. Via the app, users can authorize access to the box by creating, customizing, and managing digital passcodes for delivery drivers. Parcel tracking numbers can be imported directly into the app to create single-use access codes for carriers to access the box, or

customized codes can be created and shared with friends, family, or regular couriers that grant unlimited or single-use access. Users can also leverage Loxx Boxx as a secure pick-up location directly from the Loxx Boxx app.

The subscription also backs users with the Loxx Boxx Safe Receipt Guarantee. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and dedication to combating the growing threat of package theft, Loxx Boxx is so confident this solution can stop porch pirates from stealing deliveries the company is willing to offer up to $500 towards the cost of any items stolen from a Loxx Boxx when properly deployed. Subscribers also gain access to Loxx Boxx Treasure, a compilation of over 500 discounts on partnered brands.

The Wi-Fi-equipped Loxx Boxx Classic is available now for $349 MSRP, and the Loxx Boxx Household is available for $399 MSRP.

For more information on Loxx Boxx, visit https://loxxboxx.com/

About Loxx Boxx

Founded in 2018 and born out of necessity, Loxx Boxx was created to provide a reliable solution to the problems created by rising eCommerce home deliveries that directly clash with busy lifestyles and households. Loxx Boxx was developed to protect deliveries outside the home while informing the user of all delivery and activity. As a state-of-the-art package security solution, Loxx Boxx is built to last and designed to keep deliveries of all kinds safe from thieves, pests, as well as the elements. Loxx Boxx tackles porch piracy head-on and has been designed as the solution with a view to the future of home delivery.

1Safewise: Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft in 2022

2 Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index

