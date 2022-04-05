Loyal's Symptom Checker is Now Live at HonorHealth

The Phoenix-based nonprofit health system deployed the virtual triage tool to improve the consumer experience throughout its network of six hospitals and 70 clinics

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyal , the preferred software solution for improved care utilization among the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, announced today that its Symptom Checker , part of an end-to-end set of virtual triage tools, is live at HonorHealth , a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving the greater Phoenix area.

Today, health consumers search online for information about their medical conditions before seeking treatment. Providing users a means of checking symptoms and recommending care options early in their care lifecycle allows health systems to establish a dialogue with consumers and build a relationship rooted in trust.

Loyal's Symptom Checker is a highly configurable, white-label technology that can be implemented into a wide variety of workflows to support current and new patients. Symptom Checker and Chatbot work together to make the consumer's experience seamless and the consumer can download the triage level as well as suggested conditions and take it to their provider visit.

HonorHealth leveraged the Symptom Checker's machine learning capabilities to personalize the consumer's experience. Further, by using Loyal's flexible Application Programming Interface (API), HonorHealth created an omni-channel experience across all relevant systems and departments while maintaining full control of their data to enhance patient privacy and security.

"Our main goal is to provide our patients with the 'just right' level of care in a way that is convenient for them, right at home," said Seth Kaplan, Director of Marketing, Digital and CX, HonorHealth. "Our patients can ask the chatbot their questions and get access to care in real-time."

"Symptom Checker is an efficient way to communicate smoothly and effectively with patients and meet their needs where they are," said Chad Mallory, CEO of Loyal. "Loyal is proud to work with HonorHealth, employing Symptom Checker to advance quality healthcare and make it more accessible to all consumers, where they communicate."

The chatbot leverages established clinical protocols and natural language processing (NLP) to identify clinical symptoms affecting the user, available in 20 language versions, including symptom-checking for over 1,200 symptoms, 660+ conditions and over 130 risk factors.

"The integration between Loyal and Infermedica's solutions is a powerful combination for increasing healthcare efficiency. HonorHealth's Symptom Checker uses our API to accumulate the right data to assess the patient's state of health, as such proposing a list of possible conditions and recommended triage," said Piotr Orzechowski, Infermedica CEO and Co-founder. "Our thorough clinical validation, use of trusted resources, and team of medical and technical experts are instrumental in helping to provide accessible healthcare to the local community of the greater Phoenix area through Honor's use of our combined solution."

Further, Loyal's solution gives the patient more than one option in a single interaction, providing dynamic question selection, an opportunity to enter multiple chief complaints, and the ability to handle multiple health conditions in real-time.

Symptom Checker is powered by Infermedica's API and clinical taxonomy. Infermedica's system is based on statistical modeling, used by over 10 million patients world-wide, and is the leading provider of AI-based patient triage.

For more information about how Loyal supports hospitals and health systems in their quest to improve healthcare consumers' online experience, visit LoyalHealth.com.

To read more about how the Loyal Symptom Checker is answering health questions in real time and easing the emergency room visit our blog .

About Loyal

Loyal is a healthcare consumer experience company solely dedicated to the betterment of patient care, Loyal is the preferred platform for improved care utilization used by the nation's leading health systems and hospitals. Loyal's AI-powered solution makes it easier for patients to connect and access care across their entire health journey, thereby driving loyalty with their trusted health provider. Learn how to streamline patients' navigation of your health system and network of clinical services at LoyalHealth.com .

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services with approximately 12,800 employees, 3,500 affiliated providers and 3,100 volunteers. HonorHealth was formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.

About Infermedica

Infermedica is a leading digital health company, specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage. The company's mission is to make healthcare accessible, convenient and affordable for everyone worldwide, by automating primary care, from symptom to outcome. Infermedica has been adeptly interweaving medical and technical expertise into their technologies since 2012, to support industry leaders including Loyal, Allianz, Global Excel, Gothaer, Microsoft, and Sana Kliniken. Infermedica is currently being used in more than 30 countries, in 20 languages, and has completed more than 10 million successful health checks to date. To learn more, visit www.infermedica.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Ren

857-210-9545

[email protected]

SOURCE Loyal