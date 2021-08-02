Loyalty Brands Adds Little Medical School to its Growing Roster of Community-Centric Franchises

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbrella franchise concept, Loyalty Brands , recently announced its partnership with Little Medical School, a franchise geared toward educating 4–14-year-olds through science, medicine and health-based programs.

Little Medical School was founded by Dr. Mary Mason, MD, MBA, in 2010 and began franchising in 2015. There are currently 29 locations in the United States and 15 internationally. Loyalty Brands will play a critical role in helping grow the brand into new markets across the nation through strategic franchise partnerships.

Overall, Little Medical School is comprised of 10 programs: Little Nursing School, Little Pharmacy School, Little Veterinarian School, Little Doctor School, Little Pediatrician School, Little Dental School, Little Nutrition School, Teen Medical School, Sports Medicine School and Wilderness Medicine School. Each program has its own specific curriculum designed to educate and expose students to medicine, while building their confidence.

Little Medical School uses imagination, creativity and role-play to dress up as doctors, veterinarians, nurses and pharmacists to explore the world of health and medicine, and develop healthy lifestyles. Students are introduced to real tools, procedures and processes that medical professionals use and experience on the job.

"At Little Medical School, we inspire children by sharing our passion for learning, health and careers in medicine," said Dr. Mason, MD, MBA. "We are very excited to be joining the Loyalty Brands family and expanding our footprint to reach more young minds around the world. Healthcare professionals are vital to our society. By exposing students to medicine at a young age, we hope to give them the foundation and confidence needed to pursue it as a career."

With programs rooted in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), Little Medical School prepares students for a future in medicine by giving them a strong foundation. The educational enrichment programs and innovative curriculums include after-school programming, summer and seasonal camps, evening and weekend classes, birthday parties, in-school field trips, clubs and competition groups, scout activities, corporate events and preschool classes.

"The community-first mentality at Loyalty Brands is at the forefront of what we do every day," said John Hewitt, Loyalty Brands Founder and CEO. "Little Medical School is positively impacting local communities by going in and encouraging and brightening the young minds of our future generations. Not only are these children learning about what healthcare professionals do, they are learning fundamental life skills that will set them up for success down the road."

Loyalty Brands has built an impressive portfolio of franchisor partnerships, setting the stage for rapid expansion in 2021. The business services parent company partnered with a number of emerging franchise concepts that have grown in demand as a result of the pandemic – such as home care concepts, pet grooming, and tax firms – with the promise of helping these brands scale their businesses quickly and efficiently to better meet the needs of their consumer base.

To learn more about domestic or international franchise opportunities with Little Medical School, please visit: https://www.littlemedicalschool.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About Little Medical School

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Little Medical School is a domestic and international concept that combines dress-up, role-play and STEM-based programs to allow children to mimic and learn about healthcare professionals through carefully designed activities and programs. Founded by Dr. Mary Mason, MD, MBA, in 2010, it began franchising in 2015. There are now 44 locations worldwide that span four continents: Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. With 10 program options, students receive a holistic view of the medical field, from nursing to dentistry to sports medicine. To learn more about Little Medical School, please visit: https://www.littlemedicalschool.com/.

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. To learn more about Loyalty Brands, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/ .

