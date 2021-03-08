Loyalty Brands Adds Zoomin Groomin® to Robust Franchise Portfolio

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbrella franchise concept, Loyalty Brands, recently announced its partnership with Zoomin Groomin®, a mobile grooming and pet services business. Loyalty Brands plans to utilize its years of expertise to help grow the brand to new markets across the nation through strategic franchise partnerships.

Founded in 2004, Zoomin Groomin launched as a convenient and eco-friendly grooming solution for busy pet owners. The brand is committed to the safety and comfort of pets, which is why groomers meet with each pet one-on-one without the use of cages. And, as part of its mission of sustainability, Zoomin Groomin offers an eco-friendly waterless cleansing system, which is great for pets that are afraid of water or owners looking to make more sustainable grooming choices. However, for pets that need a good scrubbing, Zoomin Groomin technicians are well-equipped to shampoo and condition pets via a traditional bath.

The up-and-coming mobile franchise currently serves territories in Massachusetts and Florida, with plans to expand nationwide through its strategic partnership with Loyalty Brands.

"We're confident that joining forces with Loyalty Brands will help us bring structure and strategy to our growth," said Donna Sheehey, founder of Zoomin Groomin. "And, as we continue to expand and meet our growth projections, Loyalty Brands' expertise and guidance will no doubt prove to be invaluable to our team and our partners for years to come."

The pet services industry continues to experience steady growth, especially amid the pandemic as many people found themselves with more flexibility and time to dedicate to owning a pet. Loyalty Brands will help Zoomin Groomin capitalize on this market growth as the industry is poised to surpass $99 Billion in 2021.

"When we were introduced to the team over at Zoomin Groomin, we were incredibly impressed by not only their eco-friendly practices, but their passion for pets and their owners," said John Hewitt, CEO of Loyalty Brands. "We're happy to welcome this budding franchise concept to the Loyalty Brand family. And – as with all of the concepts we partner with – our experienced team of industry professionals will help Zoomin Groomin grow into new corners of the country, helping to bring this clever concept to even more communities."

Loyalty Brands has built an impressive portfolio of franchisor partnerships, setting the stage for rapid expansion in 2021. The business services parent company partnered with a number of emerging franchise concepts that have grown in demand as a result of the pandemic – such as home care concepts, pet grooming, and tax firms – with the promise of helping these brands scale their businesses quickly and efficiently to better meet the needs of their consumer base.

About Zoomin Groomin®

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA Zoomin Groomin is a convenient solution for busy pet owners – a mobile grooming and pet services company. Zoomin Groomin is not only focused on keeping pets comfortable with its one-on-one grooming service – no cages used to hold animals – but also committed to sustainability, which is reflected in its technology, top-of-the-line equipment and eco-friendly services, like the waterless cleansing system. To learn more about Zoomin Groomin, visit https://www.zoomingroomin.com/

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services, networking and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. To learn more about Loyalty Brands, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/.

