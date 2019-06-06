Loyalty Brands Announces Partnership with Textellent To Deliver Innovative SMS Sales & Marketing Capabilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Brands announced a partnership with Textellent, Inc., a leading SMS marketing and campaign platform to serve their family of brands. Loyalty Brands, founded by John Hewitt and Martha O'Gorman (formerly of JTH Inc. d/b/a/ Liberty Tax Service), has a family of brands which are Loyalty Networking, First Choice Business Brokers, a brand for Hispanic Tax and Financial Services and a Barter Service among others. Textellent will give Loyalty Brands innovative texting capabilities for franchise recruitment and management while providing their franchisees with a powerful marketing system for reaching customers with innovative text-based campaigns and servicing options.

Textellent

Textellent was chosen for its ability to automate and scale campaign execution and to provide unique franchisor management controls. In addition, with Textellent's patented TCPA compliance using artificial intelligence for sentiment analysis, franchisors are able to protect their brands in an automated manner. The result is the ability to manage, measure and report on enterprise-wide data that can empower greater strategic insights and create more growth opportunities. "We know Textellent because they came out of the franchise world and we trust them. By adding this channel to our Loyalty Brands offer we know it will sell franchisees since they want this type of innovative support and they know their customers want texting." said Martha O'Gorman, CMO & Co-founder of Loyalty Brands.

About Loyalty Brands:

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services (focusing on the Hispanic market) and networking and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. www.LoyaltyBrands.com

About Textellent:

Headquartered in Irving, TX, Textellent is a leading SMS marketing and campaign platform provider offering innovative capabilities that can be integrated with CRM systems to automate, yet personalize powerful marketing, sales and customer service texting campaigns. With Textellent's robust self-service appointment scheduling services, sophisticated drip campaigns and patented TCPA compliance using artificial intelligence, businesses are able to offer an unparalleled customer experience. The result – a better one-to one brand experience for large franchises and SMBs alike.

www.Textellent.com US Patent 9,756,487

Textellent Media Contact:

Ben Layne

ben@textellent.com

Contact:

Marth O'Gorman

757-802-4635

215940@email4pr.com

SOURCE Loyalty Brands

Related Links

https://loyaltybrands.com

