Loyalty Juggernaut Launches GRAVTY® Agentic AI Compass: The World's First Autonomous Loyalty Intelligence Suite

Empowering enterprises to run loyalty like a performance engine—transforming insight into impact and speed into strategic advantage through accountable Agentic AI.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI), a global leader in enterprise loyalty-tech innovation, today announced the launch of GRAVTY® Agentic AI Compass, the first-ever multi-agent intelligence suite engineered to transform how loyalty programs are run by augmenting human analysts with always-on, decision-ready intelligence.

GRAVTY® Agentic AI Compass: The World’s First Autonomous Loyalty Intelligence Suite

Built on Amazon Bedrock and powered by GRAVTY's patented data fabric, Compass marks a new era in loyalty operations. It enables brands to go beyond static dashboards, delivering proactive, explainable, and actionable insights at machine scale.

A 24x7 Loyalty Analyst—Powered by Agentic AI

Compass operates as a collective of specialized AI agents that function like a team of expert analysts. Each agent serves a distinct purpose—from program performance and strategic recommendations to sentiment analysis, anomaly detection, benchmarking, and offer testing. Working in harmony, they deliver proactive guidance, predictive insights, and prescriptive actions across engagement, economics, and experience—enabling loyalty teams to shift from manual analysis to strategic action.

"Loyalty leaders don't need more dashboards—they need defensible decisions they can act on in real time," said Dave Andreadakis, Chief Commercial Officer at Loyalty Juggernaut. "Compass closes the gap between 'we think' and 'we took action.'"

Compass performs parallel investigations, blending quantitative KPIs with qualitative sentiment signals. It simulates outcomes before execution, de-risking decisions and ensuring every recommendation is explainable, auditable, and aligned with enterprise governance.

"GRAVTY® Compass redefines how enterprises manage loyalty—by augmenting teams with autonomous intelligence that learns, reasons, and acts in real time," said Kalpak Shah, Co-Founder and CTO at Loyalty Juggernaut. "It replaces static reporting with dynamic, agent-driven insight—empowering loyalty teams to move from observation to optimized action with unprecedented speed and confidence."

AWS Endorses the Launch of GRAVTY Compass

"AWS is excited to support the launch of GRAVTY® Compass, a groundbreaking multi-agent AI system for loyalty management. Built on the secure and scalable foundation of Amazon Bedrock, Loyalty Juggernaut's specialized agents, from sentiment analysis to program benchmarking—are redefining how loyalty programs are managed. GRAVTY® Compass delivers a truly intelligent Loyalty Analyst that transforms the day-to-day experience of loyalty teams by automating routine analysis, surfacing real-time opportunities, and providing on-demand, context-aware recommendations across engagement, economics, and experience," said Jordan Alsop, Head of Commercial Data & AI at AWS.

About Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI)

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI) is the company behind GRAVTY®, a patented, AI-first loyalty platform that powers next-generation programs and ecosystems for global enterprises. With deployments across some of the world's most iconic brands in airlines, hospitality, retail, CPG, BFSI, and telecom, LJI continues to redefine loyalty through Agentic AI, first-party data innovation, and real-time decisioning. Its clients include WestJet, Viva Aerobus, VietJet, Global Hotel Alliance, FEMSA, Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates and Deutsche Telekom.

